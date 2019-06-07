Quantcast
Connect with us

Utah school board members compare themselves to Galileo while trying to block teaching Earth is billions of years old

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative members of Utah’s state school board this week compared themselves to famed astronomer Galileo in their failed efforts to prevent the enactment of new science standards on topics such as evolution, climate change, and even the age of the Earth.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that conservative school board members raised multiple objections to new science standards over fears that Utah students would not be exposed to “both sides” of the “debate” over evolution and climate change, which the vast majority of scientists believe are real phenomena.

“There’s differences of opinions,” school board member Alisa Ellis said during a meeting this week. “It doesn’t mean someone is unintelligent or uninformed or belongs in a garbage can. But let’s teach both sides of the issues.”

Ellis objected to lesson plans that ask students to prove that climate change is being caused by human activity, while board member Jennie Earl wanted to strike language from the standards saying that the Earth is 4.6 billion years old. And board member Lisa Cummins said she’d like to see children study whether water vapor, rather than carbon, was responsible for climate change.

“Galileo was mocked and ridiculed,” Cummins said in justifying her stance. “If we shut down that discussion, that’s not critical thinking.”

The conservative board members lost their final battle to change the standards, however, and the board held an 11-to-4 vote in favor of the new standards.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

12-year-old girl hails Uber ride from mom’s phone — and jumps to her death from Orlando parking garage

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

A 12-year-old Florida girl hailed a ride from an Uber driver, who took her to a parking garage where she jumped to her death.

The family of Benita “BB” Diamond is demanding answers after the girl used her mother's phone to download the ride-sharing app in the middle of the night Jan. 10 and order a ride to downtown Orlando, reported WESH-TV.

The girl used her mother's phone because hers had been locked, paid for the 20-mile ride using a gift card she'd gotten for Christmas.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trumps brutally mocked for pretending to be America’s royal family on state visit with Queen

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

On Friday, liberal author Molly Jong-Fast excoriated the attempt by President Donald Trump's children to behave like a family dynasty in an article for The Bulwark, a Trump-skeptic conservative publication.

"We should have known that the president who made up a fake coat of arms would be all too happy to bring along his four adult children to hobnob with what he considers to be their British counterparts," wrote Jong-Fast. "But as royal families go, the Trumps aren't the Windsors. Or the Bushes. Or the Kennedys. Or the Kardashians, even. The Trumps are more like the Habsburgs" — the old Austrian imperial family infamous for centuries of inbreeding.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Whoopi Goldberg ‘at her breaking point’ as she struggles to contain Meghan McCain’s meltdowns: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, has recently taken time off from the show. And the other hosts, producers, and viewers are happier without her there, reports the Daily Mail.

McCain's absence has pleased Whoopi Goldberg, who is reportedly tired of McCain's blow-ups and feuding with host Joy Behar.

"Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She's been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she's about to break," a source told DailyMail.com.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]