Video mocking straight Pride Day declares Adam and Eve were victims of heterophobic housing discrimination

A video mocking “Heterosexual Pride Day” – which is actually now a thing – is getting a lot of attention on social media. Created by actor, writer, and activist Dylan Marron, the video amusingly explains how Adam and Eve became the first victims of heterophobic housing discrimination when they were kicked out of the Garden of Eden.

Marron packs the two-minute video with thought-filled quips from the very beginning, noting that every day is Straight Pride Day, and if you are straight and breathing you are already participating. He also mockingly says that gay people were invented in the 20th century to “threaten” straight peoples’ love.

No more spoilers!

The entire video deserves your two minutes and 15 seconds because it’s both funny and a blow to the ridiculousness of “Straight Pride Day.”

Watch: