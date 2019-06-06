Video mocking straight Pride Day declares Adam and Eve were victims of heterophobic housing discrimination
A video mocking “Heterosexual Pride Day” – which is actually now a thing – is getting a lot of attention on social media. Created by actor, writer, and activist Dylan Marron, the video amusingly explains how Adam and Eve became the first victims of heterophobic housing discrimination when they were kicked out of the Garden of Eden.
Marron packs the two-minute video with thought-filled quips from the very beginning, noting that every day is Straight Pride Day, and if you are straight and breathing you are already participating. He also mockingly says that gay people were invented in the 20th century to “threaten” straight peoples’ love.
No more spoilers!
The entire video deserves your two minutes and 15 seconds because it’s both funny and a blow to the ridiculousness of “Straight Pride Day.”
Watch:
happy heterosexual pride day pic.twitter.com/PCGKNnhu76
— Dylan Marron (@dylanmarron) June 5, 2019
World leaders mark 75 years since D-Day on Normandy’s beaches
US President Donald Trump landed in France Thursday to join other world leaders on the beaches of Normandy in a tribute to the veterans and dead heroes of the D-Day landings that shaped the outcome of World War II.
Despite being largely blamed for growing international discord, Trump headed to join in the attempted show of transatlantic harmony on the 75th anniversary of the assault.
"Heading over to Normandy to celebrate some of the bravest that ever lived," the US leader tweeted on arrival in France. "We are eternally grateful!"
Breaking Banner
Trump delays D-Day ceremony to squeeze in an interview with Fox’s Laura Ingraham
President Donald Trump delivered a speech marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Normandy -- after squeezing in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
The ceremony was delayed while the U.S. president spoke with Ingraham, who had complained about Democrats using children as "pathetic political props" during a broadcast the previous evening from the cemetery at Normandy.
TV cameras spotted Trump talking to Ingraham 14 minutes after the ceremony was scheduled to begin, and an announcement was made pushing back the start time as thousands waited.
‘Best ever’ simulation solves 40-year black hole mystery
Scientists on Thursday unveiled the most detailed simulation of a black hole yet, solving a mystery dating back more than four decades over how the star-devouring monsters consume matter.
Coming fresh on the heels of the first ever photo of one of the giant objects, which are scattered across the Universe, astrophysicists are now several steps closer to understanding how they form and develop.
A black hole is born when a large star collapses in on itself. Far from being a "hole", they are instead incredibly dense objects with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, may escape them.