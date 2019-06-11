Quantcast
Connect with us

Wall St pretending Trump is ‘crazy but harmless’ will come back to bite them on the butt: Paul Krugman

Published

2 hours ago

on

 

In a column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman warned Wall Street investors that they are whistling past the graveyard if they continue to treat President Donald Trump like a “toothless” fool as he continues to disrupt the markets with his tweets and threats.

Beginning, “The events of the past few weeks destroyed whatever credibility Donald Trump may still have had on economic policy. And investors are celebrating. At this point, evidence that Trump tweets are sound and fury signifying nothing is, in effect, good news,” Krugman ridiculed Trump for one of his all-cap tweets that turned out to be false.

“MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS!” Trump tweeted, to which Krugman responded, “Like many Trump tweets, it reads like a clumsy translation from the original Russian (‘great patriot farmers’?). More to the point, there was nothing at all about agriculture in the official agreement. And at the most basic level, that’s just not something the Mexican government could deliver, even if it wanted to. ”

More importantly, he pointed out that Wall Street investors and traders continue to go blithely about their business not realizing the longterm damage Trump is doing to international trade with his promises of more tariffs and threats to pull out of international trade agreements.

“What’s clear, however, is that on trade policy — his signature issue — the president of the United States is seriously out to lunch. And you might think that this would worry investors,” he wrote. “Financial markets are basically discounting Trump’s rants; they’ve stopped treating evidence of his unfitness for office as news. Yes, he’s deeply ignorant about policy. Yes, his rage-tweets constantly remind us of his egomania and insecurity. But we’ve known all that for a while; Trump’s personality is, in effect, already priced in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But as of right now, markets appear to be betting that he tweets loudly but carries a small stick. Is this a good bet? I have my doubts,” he continued. “The trade war with China still seems to be on, and Europe may be next. More generally, when you have an attention-seeking president, ignoring his antics could well provoke him into even more extreme behavior.”

“But for now, investors are effectively treating Trump as crazy but harmless. Is America great, or what?” he sarcastically concluded.

 

You can read more here.

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Right-wing pastor goes off the rails against ‘sodomites’ ahead of his ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

A right-wing pastor is riffing off the slogan from President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to launch bigoted attacks against the LGBTQ community this week.

Local news station Spectrum News 13 reports that Pastor Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church in Clermont, Florida is hosting a conference called "Make America Straight Again" that aims to rile up Christian prejudices against gay and trans Americans.

In an interview with Spectrum News 13, Boyle emphasized that his church isn't trying to even reach out to the LGBT community in the hopes of converting them -- rather, he wants to remind his Christian flock of how unacceptable their behavior is.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jon Stewart shreds Congress in testimony on 9/11 responders: ‘I’m tired of hearing it’s a New York issue’

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. Congress for failing to take care of 9/11 first responders.

"I can tell you, I'm pretty sure what's going to happen five years from now," Stewart told members of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. "The idea that you can only get them five more years [of health care benefits] because you're not quite sure what's going to happen five years from now -- I'm pretty sure I can tell you what's going to happen."

"More of these men and women are going to get sick and they are going to die!" the former host said. "And I'm awfully tired of hearing that it's a 9/11-New York issue. Al Qaeda didn't shout, 'Death to Tribeca!' They attacked America and these men and women and their response to it is what brought our country back."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Christians who ignore racial injustice have ‘lost touch with the gospel’: Southern Baptist Convention president

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Pastor J.D. Greear, who is currently the president of the Southern Baptist Convention, admitted this week that American Christianity has historically had major problems with racism, and he put the blame for this on Christians who have "lost touch with the gospel."

Christian Headlines reports that Greear on Sunday talked about the history of racism in America during a talk at the majority-black Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link