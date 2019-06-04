WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grills Trump officials over white supremacist terrorism
During a hearing about the government’s response to white supremacy, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) demanded to know why incidents of domestic terrorism weren’t treated with the same consistency under the Department of Justice.
“We’ve also heard from experts that whether the FBI classifies extremist violence as, ‘domestic terrorism, or a hate crime,’ has major implications on resource allocation and prioritization within the bureau,” she said. “Mr. McGarrity, the FBI considers preventing terrorism its number one priority, isn’t that right?”
He agreed that it was. Another representative explained how the department prioritizes hate crimes, answering that it was the top priority, but only under the Civil Rights Division of the FBI. At times those cases can overlap, so it can be the case where there is an open investigation in one department or the other.
“We have seen white supremacist attacks that were clearly domestic terrorism,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Experts, in fact — the former acting AG, Jeff Sessions, even called some of these incidents domestic terrorism incidents. The Emmanuel A.M.E. church shooting of black Americans in Charlottesville and the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh of Jewish people. Those were only designated and charged as hate crimes. not domestic terrorist incidents.”
She asked why they weren’t considered to be domestic terrorism, but McGarrity replied that they absolutely were and had open cases on them. He noted that he wasn’t present for the Dylann Roof case but that it fell under the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. He said that the DOJ too viewed the Tree of Life attack as domestic terrorism and was treated as both a hate crime and terrorism.
The problem seemed to be that the DOJ cannot charge someone with domestic terrorism, he claimed. There are laws that would allow for a foreign terrorist to be charged but not a domestic terrorist.
“So what we do, both on the international terrorism side with the home-grown extremists and domestic terrorists, we’ll use any tool in the tool kit to arrest them,” he said. “Should it be after — it’s a good federal charge for us t use.”
His answer proved that there are two different and conflicting testimonies from witnesses on this topic. In two previous cases, the San Bernardino shooting and the Pulse Night Club shooting, both men were charged with a terrorism charge. The DOJ official said he’d have to go back to look, but he thinks they were charged under international terrorism laws.
Ocasio-Cortez asked how the discrepancy could exist. The only difference between Dylann Roof and the Pulse Night Club shooter was their religion and race. Both were Americans.
Watch ACO grill them below:
CNN
Trump’s DOJ is negotiating with Dems because they are ‘very clearly concerned’ about Barr contempt vote: Reporter
On Tuesday, the Department of Justice offered to give the House Judiciary Committee additional documents on former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation — an apparent attempt to persuade them to drop the upcoming vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.
And according to CNN congressional reporter Sunlen Serfaty, it is a sign that threats from House Democrats are legitimately worrying the Trump administration.
"It certainly suggests that they are very clearly concerned about the contempt vote that is looming large right now, hanging over their head," said Serfaty. "It is still scheduled for one week from today next Tuesday, June 11th, here on Capitol Hill. The DOJ clearly signaling in this letter sent the House Judiciary Committee today that they want this threat essentially to be off the table, and that they are willing to make some concessions."
Republicans start ad campaign during Fox & Friends to explain obstruction of justice to ill-informed viewers
Wednesday, a group known as "Republicans for the Rule" will start running an ad that explains what obstruction of justice is too ill-informed Fox News viewers.
During an MSNBC interview last week, a Michigan Trump supporter said that she had no idea that something was found in the Mueller report. She explained that she only watches conservative news. Cable news outlets latched onto the interview as proof that Fox seems to be working in conjunction with the White House to manifest outright propaganda.
It's unclear if this was the motivation for the Republican group targeting Trump, but it comes at a unique moment in the ongoing battle to explain the special counsel's report to the 70 percent of Americans who haven't read it.
