WATCH: Andrew McCabe rips the ‘new low’ by Republicans cowering to Donald Trump
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe slammed the GOP during an interview with MSNBC Nicolle Wallace.
McCabe ripped Republicans for failing to stand up to Trump after he said that he would be take dirt on a political opponent from a foreign operative.
“I worked on three presidential campaigns, and you didn’t even take a phone call from a representative of a foreign government. Frankly, when I worked on a campaign, you didn’t take phone calls from an organization with aligned interests. But we heard from the president himself, and we heard Congress, they did a little more than shrug but not much. Does that to you explain where we are now?” Wallace said.
McCabe explained that the Republican Party has lost its core values.
“I think it emboldens the president to say the ridiculous things he says all the time and it explains why he feels strong enough to do these things to give in to his more baser instincts because he knows that party is not going to hold him accountable to anything,” McCabe said.
“This is not the first failure of courage that we’ve seen on the part of congressional Republicans, and I’m sure it won’t be the last. There’s a new low in terms of the sort of activity and behavior that congressional Republicans are willing to accept from this president every day,” he said.
“Republicans are now completely okay with the statement by the president that he would accept information from the Russians. I mean, the Republican Party traditionally strong on national defense, the party that fought Russia, the party that won the Cold War, and here we are today where things like the statements made to ABC take place yesterday and you hear a collective nothing from the leadership on the Republican side of the hill,” he said.
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘Will anyone even notice?’: Ridicule surrounds Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she flees White House for Arkansas
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that after "3 1/2 years our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month." It's an amazing feat given that the president has only been in office for two and one-half years. It was just one of many things the internet mocked at the end of the reign of Sanders.
Sanders had announced last year that she would leave the White House, but those with Trump on their resumes were having a very hard time finding jobs.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ time in the White House marks ‘the death of an institution’: CNN reporter
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will step down at the end of the month in a series of tweets.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
Andrew McCabe smiles and says he ‘will not miss’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she lied about the FBI from the podium
The former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not miss departing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
McCabe happened to be in the middle of an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace when President Donald Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving.
"I want to ask you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s legacy. One of the things in the Mueller report is she indicated when she was interviewed that she made up from whole cloth the smears against Jim Comey," Wallace reminded.