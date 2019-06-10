Quantcast
WATCH: Bryan Cranston perfectly nails Trump — without mentioning his name — during Tony acceptance speech

2 hours ago

After receiving his Tony award for his portrayal of Howard Beale in Broadway’s Network,  actor Bryan Cranston took a shot at President Donald Trump on Sunday night.

Reflecting on playing the newsman who is driven mad and becomes the truth-telling “prophet of the airwaves,” the popular actor tied it to our current times.

“Howard Beale is a fictitious TV news man who found his way in the line of fire because of his pursuit of the truth,” he told the audience

“I would like to dedicate this to all of the real journalists around the world, both in the press, the print media, and also the broadcast media, who actually are in the line of fire with their pursuit of the truth,” Cranston continued. “The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people.”

2 hours ago

June 10, 2019

