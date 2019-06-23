Watch CNN’s Jake Tapper humiliate Mike Pence with audio of Trump refusing to endorse him as the 2024 GOP nominee
CNN host Jake Tapper concluded his extensive interview with Mike Pence on Sunday morning by playing audio of an interview Donald Trump recently gave where the president refused to endorse the vice president as the GOP candidate in 2024.
In the Fox News audio Trump is asked, “If Mike Pence runs for president in 2024, does he have your automatic endorsement?”
“Well, it is far too — look, I love Mike, we’re running again,” Trump is heard replying. “But you’re talking about a long time. So you can’t put me in that position, but I certainly would give it very strong consideration.”
“What was your reaction when the president said that?” the State of the Union host asked.
“You know, it is a greatest honor of my life to serve as vice president to this president and I’m incredibly honored that he asked me to run with him again in 2020,” Pence replied with a half-smile.
“And what I can tell you is that statement reflects and I reflect the fact that the only election he and are focused on is 2020,” he diplomatically concluded.
Watch below:
