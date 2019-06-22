WATCH: Dem candidate showered with cheers from South Carolina crowd with vow to send ‘Lindsey Graham packing’
Democratic presidential hopefuls gathered in South Carolina were not only focused on removing President Donald Trump at the ballot box in 2020, there was also a hunger to retire Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
Graham has become one of Trump’s biggest defenders on Capitol Hill.
One of the 2020 contenders auditioning at the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), went after Graham during the short time allocated for his speech.
“I’m so tired as a Democrat of playing defense,” Ryan said. “I’m an old quarterback, I want to start playing offense. All of us are going to start playing offense.”
“I want us to play offense in the Senate races. I want to go to Iowa and win that Senate seat. I want to go to Missouri and win a Senate seat. I want to win Senate seats in Florida, North Carolina, but most importantly, I want to make sure that I can be the nominee that comes back to South Carolina and helps the Senate candidate here send Lindsey Graham packing,” Ryan closed, to massive cheers from the crowd.
Will Donald Trump leave the White House if he loses?
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
It isn’t unusual for denizens of the fever swamps to predict that a sitting president will refuse to leave office if defeated. We heard murmurs to that effect in the latter days of both George W. Bush's and Barack Obama's presidencies. But those concerns have been voiced by more serious people since Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former fixer, told Congress that he personeally feared "that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.” Trump, who contested the results of an election that he won and is already teeing up claims of fraud should he lose next year, has done nothing to allay such fears.
Julián Castro taunts Trump with perfect one-word send-off he’ll give him and Melania after they’re booted from the White House
At the South Carolina Democratic Party's convention on Saturday, former San Antonio Mayor and Housing Secretary Julián Castro walked through what his first day as president would be like — and said the part he was looking forward to most was sending President Donald Trump away.
"A few weeks ago, somebody asked me, 'What's the first thing that you would do if you're elected president?'" said Castro. "And I told them the first thing that I would do when I'm in office is that I would sign an executive order recommitting the United States to the Paris Climate Accord so that we lead again on sustainability, and then follow that up with investment to get to net-zero and create more jobs in the new energy economy."
‘Prosecute the case!’: Kamala Harris delivers impassioned indictment of Trump’s ‘rap sheet’
On Saturday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) raised the roof at the South Carolina Democratic Convention with a call to action — and a fiery condemnation of President Donald Trump.
"I know that we have in this White House a president who says he wants to make America great again," said Harris. "Well, what does that mean? Does that mean he wants to take us back to before schools were integrated? Does that mean he wants to take us back before the Voting Rights Act was enacted? Does that mean he wants to take us back before the Civil Rights Act was enacted? Does he mean he wants to take us back before Roe v. Wade was enacted? Because we are not going back. We are not going back. We see a future. We see a future."