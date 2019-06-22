WATCH: Dem candidate showered with cheers from South Carolina crowd with vow to send ‘Lindsey Graham packing’

Democratic presidential hopefuls gathered in South Carolina were not only focused on removing President Donald Trump at the ballot box in 2020, there was also a hunger to retire Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Graham has become one of Trump’s biggest defenders on Capitol Hill.

One of the 2020 contenders auditioning at the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), went after Graham during the short time allocated for his speech.

“I’m so tired as a Democrat of playing defense,” Ryan said. “I’m an old quarterback, I want to start playing offense. All of us are going to start playing offense.”

“I want us to play offense in the Senate races. I want to go to Iowa and win that Senate seat. I want to go to Missouri and win a Senate seat. I want to win Senate seats in Florida, North Carolina, but most importantly, I want to make sure that I can be the nominee that comes back to South Carolina and helps the Senate candidate here send Lindsey Graham packing,” Ryan closed, to massive cheers from the crowd.

Watch: