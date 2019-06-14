WATCH: Employees turn their back on Trump’s Agriculture secretary as ‘cold-hearted’ move sparks staff revolt
Department of Agriculture employees this week turned their backs on Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue after he forced them to move from Washington, D.C. all the way to Kansas City.
CNN reports that employees at the Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture were up in arms this week after Perdue announced he was moving all of them to Kansas City in a move purportedly aimed at saving taxpayer dollars.
However, employees at those two institutions tell CNN that the move is a way to disrupt their research into climate change.
Kevin Hunt, acting vice president of the ERS Union, slammed Perdue’s move as “cold-hearted” and said that it “highlights his disregard for the rights and well-being of employees.”
When Perdue addressed the Department of Agriculture employees during a meeting Thursday, the workers turned their backs on him as he spoke to them about the move.
Despite this, Perdue kept talking to them and assured them that “moving you out of the capital area in no way lessens your importance.” At the end of his address, he left without taking any employees’ questions.
Watch the video below.
Employees from two Department of Agriculture research agencies stood and turned their backs to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue at an all-hands meeting to silently protest a decision to relocate the agencies halfway across the country. https://t.co/t3MtdlDOnZ pic.twitter.com/BUA4JelHtS
— CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2019
Glenn Greenwald faces ‘grotesque’ threats of arrest and deportation over Brazil’s Car Wash leaks
US journalist Glenn Greenwald said Thursday he has received "grotesque" threats also targeting his husband and children after publishing leaked chats showing Brazil's justice minister conspired to keep leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva out of the 2018 presidential race.
Greenwald told AFP "political violence is a reality" in Brazil and he would not leave the country after The Intercept investigative website he co-founded released explosive material that has cast doubt on Sergio Moro's impartiality when he was an anti-corruption judge.
The Telegram chats -- provided to The Intercept by an anonymous source -- have triggered calls for the resignation of Moro, who spearheaded a massive graft investigation known as Car Wash before he joined far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet in January.
Breaking Banner
FBI chief should resign in protest if Trump doesn’t disavow his comments about accepting foreign campaign help: Ex-FBI general counsel
In a deep dive into how President Donald Trump's admission that he would accept foreign meddling in U.S. elections has shocked the government's intelligence services, Politico reveals that the former chief counsel for the FBI said current FBI Director Chris Wray should resign in protest if the president doesn't disavow his comments.
Noting that Wray specifically tasked the FBI with investigating and preventing foreign meddling in U.S. Elections after he was appointed, Politico reports that the president's comments have demoralized agents who feel that all of their previous work has been for naught.
Breaking Banner
Trump trashes his hand-picked Federal Reserve chair for not listening to him — and hurting the economy
As part of his extensive interview with ABC's George Stephanopolous, Donald Trump trashed his handpicked-chair of the Federal Reserve for refusing to heed his advice and lower interest rates -- saying he's tired of waiting for the Fed to come around to his way of thinking.
According to the report, Trump's comments create more "concerns that the president could try to oust the head of the Federal Reserve."
Speaking with Stephanopolous, Trump expressed his displeasure with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying the markets would be better off "if we had a different person in the Federal Reserve who wouldn’t have raised interest rates so much.”