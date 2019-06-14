WATCH: Florida cop arrested along with son after punching woman in wild restaurant brawl

A Florida police officer, his son and another man were arrested after a wild restaurant brawl.

Lt. Tim Partridge, of Blountstown police, was charged with battery along with his son, Dakota Partridge, and Larry Colson Jr. after police said they beat up two men and a woman Friday at an Eastpoint restaurant, reported the Tallahassee Democrat.

Surveillance video clearly showed the elder Partridge started the fight after getting up from his seat and walking toward the victims in an “aggravated” manner, according to police, but it’s not clear what the officer said to the first victim.

Partridge, his son and Colson then walked to the back of the restaurant and fought with a second man as he got up from his seat, and police said Dakota Partridge lunged at the man and knocked him to the ground.

Video shows Timothy Partridge strike the woman in the head with a closed right hand, knocking her to the ground and causing an abrasion on her nose and swelling on her cheek.

The elder Partridge was placed on administrative leave after turning himself in to police, and he will face an internal investigation after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department completes a criminal investigation.