Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Here’s the secret to dissecting Trump’s chaotic distractions

Published

1 hour ago

on

In an extended examination on MSNBC, host Ari Melber took a hard look at how President Donald Trump creates almost daily distractions for the media and the public to keep the focus off his multiple scandals and to make it look like he is doing something — when all he is doing is creating controversy for controversy’s sake.

Put simply, Melber explained, the president’s tweets out some plan he has no intention of implementing, hypes it up for days — then drops it like it never happened.

Using Trump’s aborted attack on Iran as a jumping off point, Melber — and his panel — explained that Trump’s style of governing is based on “head fakes” and “bluffs.”

“We’ve seen the same pattern on play on those big promised ICE raids that the president walked back,” Melber explained. “These raids were timed to add heat to his 2020 kick-off, using the power of ICE and the feds to basically hype and roll-out his campaigning on immigration.”

“He then all but admitted that that was a head-fake, “the MSNBC host continued. “This is important to understand the Iran head fake. You have the appearance of a president creating a problem so that he alone can solve it. that often begins with some kind of tough talk, then a reaction, concern over the public plan announced by a president, but often in the end it doesn’t happen.”

Melber noted the ICE raids, then the Iran threats before taking a deep 15-minute dive into the Trump’s “Tweet, hype — and then fold,” presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Oregon GOP’s latest tantrum offers a ‘snapshot’ of growing anti-government extremism by Republican lawmakers

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

All of Oregon's Republican state senators walked out of the Capitol last week and fled to Idaho to end debate on a climate change bill, but that's just the latest extreme measure they've taken as the GOP loses power there.

Minority parties have walked out before in several states to deny a quorum -- Oregon Republicans did the same thing in May, to kill vaccine legislation -- but the difference this time is the threat of violence, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Here’s the secret to dissecting Trump’s chaotic distractions

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

In an extended examination on MSNBC, host Ari Melber took a hard look at how President Donald Trump creates almost daily distractions for the media and the public to keep the focus off his multiple scandals and to make it look like he is doing something -- when all he is doing is creating controversy for controversy's sake.

Put simply, Melber explained, the president's tweets out some plan he has no intention of implementing, hypes it up for days -- then drops it like it never happened.

Using Trump's aborted attack on Iran as a jumping off point, Melber -- and his panel -- explained that Trump's style of governing is based on "head fakes" and "bluffs."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Chuck Todd’s terrible interview with fabricator-in-chief Trump snapped the tether: From here on out there’s no truth

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Nothing will ever be the same again. Donald Trump’s unwavering disregard for reality and his acts of violence against the truth are rapidly metastasizing into the marrow of the national debate. I'm not sure we have enough heroes in this country to successfully extricate Trumpism and toss it into the biohazard waste bin of history, along other embarrassments in America's mixed record.

The very fabric of right and wrong in America is disintegrating as one of our two major parties, with some crucial help from Russia, has convinced four out of every 10 voters that verifiable truth is nothing more than a fake news plot against them and their beloved Fifth Avenue Clampetts. As a result, half of the political debate, from the local level on up, is built exclusively on wrongness — on total nonsense, invented by Trump himself along with his propaganda cable network.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link