WATCH: Joe Biden’s spokeswoman clashes with MSNBC host in contentious interview on his Hyde Amendment reversal
On Friday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s spokesperson, Symone Sanders, clashed with MSNBC host Chris Jansing.
In a heated interview, Sanders argued that Biden had a stable view on his policy decisions and blamed the press for attempting to dictate their campaign’s policy rollouts.
Jansing noted that Biden “reversed” his stance on the Hyde Amendment, which allows federal funds to pay for abortions. Sanders then rebuffed this claim.
“You know his critics are pouncing. They say he caved to pressure. Did he?” Jansing asked.
“I think what you heard from the vice president last night was the truth. We have to understand that Roe is the law of the land. It’s a constitutional right,” Sanders said.
“That’s not the question. The question was not about Roe vs. Wade where his position is clear. It’s about the Hyde Amendment. Before this reversal,” Jansing asked.
“Folks keep calling this reversal from the vice president. I want to be clear. I was with him all day yesterday … when he arrived at his position on the Hyde Amendment. It’s not a reversal. We’re not in the business of allowing the press to dictate our policy rollout,” Sanders said.
“For weeks, we have been having a thoughtful conversation within our campaign about our impending health care policy. A part of that conversation has to do with the Hyde Amendment. If we’re going to talk about access; we believe health care is a right as the vice president does.”
Watch below via MSNBC:
Nicolle Wallace reveals Trump’s ‘soft underbelly’ that is the ‘real trigger’ for his latest panic
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace revealed what she views as President Donald Trump's "soft underbelly" on Friday's "Deadline: White House."
Prior to her journalism career, Wallace was a top Republican strategist who served as White House communications director in the George W. Bush administration.
"Donald Trump’s soft underbelly has been exposed," Wallace reported.
"Apparently, talk of being sent to prison is his real trigger," she continued. "For the second straight day, the president is ranting about Nancy Pelosi, saying she’d rather see him serve time in prison for his alleged crimes than be impeached."
Even Fox News can’t make sense of ‘confused’ Trump’s tweet about the moon and Mars
Fox News personalities poked fun at President Donald Trump's confusion on Friday after he attacked NASA for their plans to go to the moon.
While reporting on NASA's announcement that it would open up the International Space Station to private business ventures, Fox News host Shepard Smith noted that Trump had lashed out at the space agency on Twitter.
"They’re kind of in the presidential dog house right now. Are they saying anything about this?" Smith asked Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt.
Republicans are trying to bar Democrats from calling Trump a liar during next week’s obstruction hearings
The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's report. The report details multiple instances of obstruction of justice from President Donald Trump.
"No one is above the law. While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our investigation," committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.