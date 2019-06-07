WATCH: Joe Biden’s spokeswoman clashes with MSNBC host in contentious interview on his Hyde Amendment reversal

On Friday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s spokesperson, Symone Sanders, clashed with MSNBC host Chris Jansing.

In a heated interview, Sanders argued that Biden had a stable view on his policy decisions and blamed the press for attempting to dictate their campaign’s policy rollouts.

Jansing noted that Biden “reversed” his stance on the Hyde Amendment, which allows federal funds to pay for abortions. Sanders then rebuffed this claim.

“You know his critics are pouncing. They say he caved to pressure. Did he?” Jansing asked.

“I think what you heard from the vice president last night was the truth. We have to understand that Roe is the law of the land. It’s a constitutional right,” Sanders said.

“That’s not the question. The question was not about Roe vs. Wade where his position is clear. It’s about the Hyde Amendment. Before this reversal,” Jansing asked.

“Folks keep calling this reversal from the vice president. I want to be clear. I was with him all day yesterday … when he arrived at his position on the Hyde Amendment. It’s not a reversal. We’re not in the business of allowing the press to dictate our policy rollout,” Sanders said.

“For weeks, we have been having a thoughtful conversation within our campaign about our impending health care policy. A part of that conversation has to do with the Hyde Amendment. If we’re going to talk about access; we believe health care is a right as the vice president does.”

