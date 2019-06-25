WATCH: Klobuchar uses Trump’s own intel advisors to blast GOP’s inaction on election security
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a 2020 presidential candidate, blasted her Republican colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday morning over an election security bill.
Klobuchar wants to attach the legislation, known as the Secure Elections Act, to a defense spending bill. But the move faces opposition from GOP leadership and the White House.
“We know one thing, and who do we know it from? We know it from the president’s own national intelligence director, we know it from his FBI director, we know it from all of his security leaders, and that is that Russia invaded our democracy,” Klobuchar said.
“They didn’t use bombs, jets or tanks. Instead they planned a sophisticated cyber mission to undermine our democratic system. Special counsel Mueller also concluded that Russia interference in our democracy was, quote, sweeping and systematic.”
