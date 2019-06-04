WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump and Theresa May answer questions from reporters in joint news conference
President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a joint news conference Tuesday morning during his state visit to the United Kingdom.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. EST.
The president and outgoing prime minister are expected to be asked about Brexit, Trump’s feud with London mayor Sadiq Khan and widespread protests of the U.S. president’s visit.
Trump promises May ‘very substantial’ trade deal after Brexit
President Donald Trump touted a "very, very substantial trade deal" between the United States and Britain after Brexit as he met Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday for fraught talks held amid street protests.
He joked to the outgoing British leader that she should "stick around" and reach a much stronger economic alliance with the United States once her country finally leaves the European Union.
"I think we will have a very very substantial trade deal. It will be a very fair deal," he told her at a meeting with business leaders and ministers, adding: "We're going to get it done."