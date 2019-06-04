Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump and Theresa May answer questions from reporters in joint news conference

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a joint news conference Tuesday morning during his state visit to the United Kingdom.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. EST.

The president and outgoing prime minister are expected to be asked about Brexit, Trump’s feud with London mayor Sadiq Khan and widespread protests of the U.S. president’s visit.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is targeting these three states he lost in 2016 over fears of a 2020 electoral vote collapse

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

According to a report in Politico, campaign strategists for Donald Trump are looking for a way to change the electoral vote map in 2020 over fears that they may lose the key Midwestern industrial states they helped propel him to the Oval Office.

Noting that the president's "own polling shows him falling behind in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin," the campaign is looking at the math and trying to figure out where they can make gains in states he lost in 2016, in the hope he can hold onto the presidency.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

London mayor trolls Trump: He doesn’t deserve red-carpet treatment in Britain

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

London mayor Sadiq Khan slammed President Donald Trump on his second day in Britain.

The president attacked Khan as a "stone cold loser" shortly before arriving Monday morning in London, and Khan fired back the next day, reported the Independent.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Trump promises May ‘very substantial’ trade deal after Brexit

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump touted a "very, very substantial trade deal" between the United States and Britain after Brexit as he met Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday for fraught talks held amid street protests.

He joked to the outgoing British leader that she should "stick around" and reach a much stronger economic alliance with the United States once her country finally leaves the European Union.

"I think we will have a very very substantial trade deal. It will be a very fair deal," he told her at a meeting with business leaders and ministers, adding: "We're going to get it done."

Continue Reading
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 