WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden’s campaign rally in Iowa
On Tuesday, former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will host a campaign rally in Iowa.
Biden is visiting Iowa along with President Donald Trump, and their feud has only grown stronger. Biden took a jab a Trump, on Tuesday morning kicking off his visit Iowa.
“He’s a threat in my view, a threat to our core values,” Biden said. “And folks, the fact of the matter is that four years of Donald Trump will be viewed as an aberration in American history. Eight years, eight years will fundamentally change who we are as a nation, how we’re viewed around the world.”
Also, Biden’s campaign has secured endorsements from Iowa officials.
“Today’s endorsements are invaluable additions to the robust campaign Vice President Biden is building in Iowa,” said Jake Braun, Biden’s Iowa State Director. “These are influential political and community leaders, all of whom are ready to work by Joe ‘Biden’s side to change the course of this country – fighting for the soul of our nation, rebuilding an inclusive middle class, and unifying America.”
Biden will be live in Davenport, Iowa at 7:00 p.m EST. You can watch live below:
Iowa Republican was not allowed on Air Force One for Trump’s trip to his home state: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) was not allowed to fly with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One as the president campaigns in his home state.
Two other Republicans, Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Deb Fischer (R-NE), joined the president for the trip. But King's request to travel with Trump was reportedly rejected by administration officials.
King has become an increasing liability for the Republican Party as his colleagues have had to deal with his increasingly open white nationalist sympathies, from calling young Mexicans drug mules, to claiming that society cannot be rebuilt with "somebody else's babies," to meeting with a far-right Austrian party founded by a Nazi officer on a Holocaust education trip, to lamenting that "white supremacy" has become a bad word.
Notre Dame to celebrate first mass since fire shuttered cathedral
The Notre-Dame cathedral will host its first mass this weekend since a fire ravaged the Paris landmark almost two months ago, the city’s diocese said Tuesday.
The mass led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit will be celebrated on a very small scale late Saturday, the diocese said.
It will take place in a “side chapel with a restricted number of people, for obvious security reasons,” it said.
Just 20 people are expected to take part, including priests and canons from the cathedral.
The event will be broadcast live by a French television channel so that Christians from all over France can participate, the diocese added.
The 25th Amendment wouldn’t work to dump Trump
Here’s some advice for frustrated impeachment advocates who think there might be other ways to force Donald Trump out of office: The 25th Amendment won’t help you.
But that hasn’t stopped people from trying.
Andrew McCabe, former deputy director and acting director of the FBI, gave the Constitution’s 25th Amendment a shoutout in February.