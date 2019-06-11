WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden’s campaign rally in Iowa

On Tuesday, former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will host a campaign rally in Iowa.

Biden is visiting Iowa along with President Donald Trump, and their feud has only grown stronger. Biden took a jab a Trump, on Tuesday morning kicking off his visit Iowa.

“He’s a threat in my view, a threat to our core values,” Biden said. “And folks, the fact of the matter is that four years of Donald Trump will be viewed as an aberration in American history. Eight years, eight years will fundamentally change who we are as a nation, how we’re viewed around the world.”

Also, Biden’s campaign has secured endorsements from Iowa officials.

“Today’s endorsements are invaluable additions to the robust campaign Vice President Biden is building in Iowa,” said Jake Braun, Biden’s Iowa State Director. “These are influential political and community leaders, all of whom are ready to work by Joe ‘Biden’s side to change the course of this country – fighting for the soul of our nation, rebuilding an inclusive middle class, and unifying America.”

