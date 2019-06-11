Joe Biden calms crowd when heckler interrupts his speech: ‘This isn’t a Trump rally — let him go!’
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday deftly handled a heckler who interrupted his speech in Iowa — and discouraged supporters from treating the heckler as protesters are treated at President Donald Trump’s rallies.
After a man loudly interrupted Biden’s address, the vice president spoke up to calm people in the crowd who were yelling and getting upset.
“No, no, no, that’s okay,” Biden said. “This is not a Trump rally, let him go!”
After things had calmed down, Biden told the heckler that he “promised” he would sit with him and answer his questions or concerns once he was finished with his speech.
This drew applause from around the room.
