WATCH LIVE: John Dean testifies on alleged Trump obstruction before House Judiciary Committee

Former White House counsel John Dean will present evidence of alleged obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump to the House Judiciary Committee.

Dean, a CNN commentator and former Nixon administration official, will testify on findings by special counsel Robert Mueller in a 22-month investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russian and subsequent efforts to shield those contacts from public view.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the committee chairman, called Dean to testify about alleged obstruction of justice, just as the former White House lawyer did against Richard Nixon during Watergate hearings 46 years ago this month.

The hearing is scheduled to begin Monday at 2 p.m.