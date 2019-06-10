WATCH LIVE: John Dean testifies on alleged Trump obstruction before House Judiciary Committee
Former White House counsel John Dean will present evidence of alleged obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump to the House Judiciary Committee.
Dean, a CNN commentator and former Nixon administration official, will testify on findings by special counsel Robert Mueller in a 22-month investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russian and subsequent efforts to shield those contacts from public view.
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the committee chairman, called Dean to testify about alleged obstruction of justice, just as the former White House lawyer did against Richard Nixon during Watergate hearings 46 years ago this month.
The hearing is scheduled to begin Monday at 2 p.m.
Bill Barr’s interpretation of this particular part of the Constitution is key to understanding his motives
The New York Times on Monday published a deep-dive into the legal and political career of William Barr, purporting to show that Trump’s attorney general “is neither as apolitical as his defenders claim, nor as partisan as his detractors fear.” But the article also describes Barr’s deference to Article II of the U.S. Constitution, providing a number of examples related to the attorney general’s long-held belief in presidential powers — and effectively undermining claims he’s not as partisan as critics claim.
From hiding, ex-Vatican envoy accuses pope of ‘blatantly lying’
A longtime Vatican dissident broke months of silence Monday to accuse Pope Francis of "blatantly lying" in denying knowledge of the sexual abuse allegations against a now-defrocked American cardinal.
Retired Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano told the Washington Post in a series of emails that Francis and his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI must come clean about what they knew of ex-Washington archbishop Theodore McCarrick's alleged decades of abuse.
Vigano said it is "immensely sad" that Francis was "blatantly lying to the whole world to cover up his wicked deeds" in allegedly protecting McCarrick.
The charter school ‘dumpster fire’ in Pennsylvania provides an important lesson for 2020 Democratic candidates
Charter schools have finally broken into the national political dialogue, with presidential candidates in the Democratic Party proclaiming their stances on these schools. But a national debate about charters and “school choice” will be an exercise in empty rhetoric unless the candidates’ views are grounded in the real consequences of how charter schools and school choice affect communities.
Although much of the debate is stuck to a bumper sticker message about the need for families to have a choice to attend charter schools, few if any candidates seem willing to acknowledge providing families with an option to choose charters can come with considerable costs to everyone else in the community.