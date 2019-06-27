Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: Livestream of #DemDebate round two

Published

1 hour ago

on

The second Democratic Debate will air Thursday evening as the next 10 candidates take the stage to discuss the top issues for the 2020 election.

Just 16 months before election day, the debates kick off a grueling season of policy arguments while President Donald Trump watches on, making his own quips on Twitter.

Thursday’s debate will feature Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, to name a few.

You can watch the debate on television at NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, or livestream it on YouTube and Twitter. Or, you could simply watch it right here at RawStory in the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Dems ‘will crawl over broken glass’ in 2020 to ‘kick Trump’s ample backside’: GOP strategist

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

On Thursday, ahead of the second round of Democratic presidential debates, MSNBC contributor and GOP strategist Rick Wilson warned Democrats not to fogus too much on their policy proposals to the exclusion of President Donald Trump — because hatred of Trump is a massive driver of voter enthusiasm.

"The Democratic base in 2018 showed us one thing: they will crawl over broken glass to support people who vote against Donald Trump," said Wilson. "2020 is a referendum on Trump. That's what this election is. It's a referendum on Trump. You can either beat Trump or not. If you're the guy that gets on the stage and proves the Democratic base that you can kick Trump's ample backside, you're going to be in a much better position than if you have a 7,000 page policy document about, you know, whatever the most-woke set of proposals are."

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Hell No’: Ocasio-Cortez denounces Pelosi-approved vote on McConnell’s border bill

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the progressive Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday who immediately pushed back after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a decision to vote on a border funding package approved by the Senate—controlled by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—that includes none of the suggested provisions designed to end the separation of families and the abusive treatment of immigrant children.

"History will not look fondly on this moment." —Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)"Under no circumstances should the House vote for a McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after the vote was announced.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Why are Democrats afraid to end private health insurance?

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Voters from both sides of the aisle are starting to support the idea of national health insurance, or Medicare for all, but just two of the ten candidates on stage for the first Democratic debate—Bill de Blasio and Elizabeth Warren—were willing to say they’d abolish private insurance. Another candidate, Beto O’Rourke, had previously expressed support for national health insurance, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had been a co-sponsor of a Medicare for all bill. The rest were firmly against it.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link