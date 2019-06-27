WATCH LIVE: Livestream of #DemDebate round two
The second Democratic Debate will air Thursday evening as the next 10 candidates take the stage to discuss the top issues for the 2020 election.
Just 16 months before election day, the debates kick off a grueling season of policy arguments while President Donald Trump watches on, making his own quips on Twitter.
Thursday’s debate will feature Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, to name a few.
You can watch the debate on television at NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, or livestream it on YouTube and Twitter. Or, you could simply watch it right here at RawStory in the video below:
Dems ‘will crawl over broken glass’ in 2020 to ‘kick Trump’s ample backside’: GOP strategist
On Thursday, ahead of the second round of Democratic presidential debates, MSNBC contributor and GOP strategist Rick Wilson warned Democrats not to fogus too much on their policy proposals to the exclusion of President Donald Trump — because hatred of Trump is a massive driver of voter enthusiasm.
"The Democratic base in 2018 showed us one thing: they will crawl over broken glass to support people who vote against Donald Trump," said Wilson. "2020 is a referendum on Trump. That's what this election is. It's a referendum on Trump. You can either beat Trump or not. If you're the guy that gets on the stage and proves the Democratic base that you can kick Trump's ample backside, you're going to be in a much better position than if you have a 7,000 page policy document about, you know, whatever the most-woke set of proposals are."
‘Hell No’: Ocasio-Cortez denounces Pelosi-approved vote on McConnell’s border bill
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the progressive Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday who immediately pushed back after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a decision to vote on a border funding package approved by the Senate—controlled by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—that includes none of the suggested provisions designed to end the separation of families and the abusive treatment of immigrant children.
"History will not look fondly on this moment." —Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)"Under no circumstances should the House vote for a McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after the vote was announced.
Why are Democrats afraid to end private health insurance?
Voters from both sides of the aisle are starting to support the idea of national health insurance, or Medicare for all, but just two of the ten candidates on stage for the first Democratic debate—Bill de Blasio and Elizabeth Warren—were willing to say they’d abolish private insurance. Another candidate, Beto O’Rourke, had previously expressed support for national health insurance, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had been a co-sponsor of a Medicare for all bill. The rest were firmly against it.