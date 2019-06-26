WATCH LIVE: Livestream of first #DemDebate with 10 presidential hopefuls

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke are just three of the ten Democrats who will appear on the debate stage in Miami Wednesday night.

Warren is clearly seen as the front-runner of this tier of candidates, and her policy-focused campaign has helped her stand out from typical politicians speaking in broad platitudes and empty promises made but rarely kept.

The Democrats are set to take the stage at 9 p.m. EST and will speak in 60-second sound-bytes for two hours, the rules state. Prior to the debate, two candidates went to one of the ports of entry and immigration is likely to be a key issue in the discussion.

Florida was also the site of the Pulse Nightclub shooting and the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, so it is also possible that solutions to gun violence will be a topic for conversation.

The debates will air at NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo and CNBC will livestream it along with other social media sites.

