WATCH LIVE: Trump’s 2020 campaign launch in Orlando

President Donald Trump’s fans stood in a storm through Florida as they awaited being let into the Amway Center for the 2020 campaign launch. Meanwhile, the Orlando Sentinal was dropping a truth bomb on their reasons for endorsing “Not Trump.”

Outside the Orlando rally, as fans were getting drenched, the president was leaving the White House ranting about how there were “both sides” to the false conviction of the Central Park Five. And once supporters finally made it inside the Amway Center, they were greeted with a message from a booming 1984-esque voice telling Trump supporters what to do if there are protesters.

The venue only holds 20,000 people and the president’s team has been working hard to ensure it’s filled.

The Trump rally is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST. You can watch it below via Phoenix10 video: