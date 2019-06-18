‘We’ve seen enough’: Orlando Sentinel endorses ‘not Donald Trump’ just hours before Orlando campaign kickoff

A major newspaper in Orlando has endorsed anyone but President Donald Trump just hours before his 2020 campaign kickoff in Orlando.

In a column on Tuesday, the Orlando Sentinel editorial board endorsed “not Donald Trump.”

“Some readers will wonder how we could possibly eliminate a candidate so far before an election, and before knowing the identity of his opponent,” the Sentinel said. “Because there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump.”

The column continued:

exclusive videos. Click to follow! Enough of the chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption, and especially the lies. ADVERTISEMENT So many lies — from white lies to whoppers — told out of ignorance, laziness, recklessness, expediency or opportunity.

The newspaper noted that it was not endorsing a Democratic candidate at this time.

“The nation must endure another 1½ years of Trump. But it needn’t suffer another four beyond that,” the column concluded. “We can do better. We have to do better.”

Trump is set to kickoff his campaign in Orlando on Tuesday.

