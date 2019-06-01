WATCH: Protester storms the stage and steals the mic from Kamala Harris at California Democratic Party convention
Democratic Party 2020 hopefuls — except for Joe Biden — descended upon San Francisco for the 2019 California Democratic Party convention.
Delegates and activists were able to see speeches by over a dozen 2020 candidates at the events surrounding the convention.
At one such event, MoveOn’s “Big Ideas” conference, a protester stormed the stage and stole the microphone from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
Watch:
The guy who took Kamala Harris’ mic, Aidan Cook, 24 of Oakland, said he’s trying to bring more attention to the mass extinction of animals. He is not being charged with a crime, he told us, adding that the MoveOn security crew was “cool about it.” pic.twitter.com/PLxpX5jbEw
— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 2, 2019
