WATCH: Trump attacks US press while heaping praise on North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un

After making his historic foray into North Korea, President Donald Trump sat down to do a quick press conference with Kim Jong-un and couldn’t help but use the occasion to attack the U.S. press during yet another rambling answer to a reporter.

Sitting next to the North Korean dictator, Trump boasted about using Twitter for diplomatic reasons, thanking “Kim” before getting off a jab at the press.

“When I put out the social media notification, if he didn’t show up the press was going to make me look very bad,” the president smirked. “He made us both look very good.”

Watch the video below (Trump on the press at about the 3 minute mark):