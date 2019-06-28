WATCH: Trump fan has a ‘fake news’ meltdown after being told president boasted he could shoot someone
In a video created by the Young Turks, an unidentified woman blew up at the mention that President Donald Trump once said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and his fans — like her –wouldn’t care.
In the video, the woman was asked to describe socialism and seemed to link it to race and Democrats turning on white people.
Pressed by TYT reporter Emma Vigeland, the woman stated, “I define socialism when you bring down your own country, your own race because he [Joe Biden] is not black.”
“What does that mean? Bringing them down to black people, is that what you mean?” Vigeland pressed.
“No,” the woman shot back. “He’s saying the white people — he doesn’t look at himself in the mirror?”
Asked about Trump’s highly publicized shooting comments, the woman — sporting a MAGA hat — refused to admit the president ever said such a thing, replying, “No, I don’t think so.”
“He did say that, it’s on tape,” Vigeland replied.
“I don’t believe it, that’s fake, that’s fake news,” the woman avidly insisted.
Watch below:
