WATCH: Trump supporter arrested for smacking reporter’s phone outside Orlando rally

A Trump supporter was arrested during an altercation with a reporter and another man outside the president’s Orlando campaign rally.

Video recorded by an Orlando Sentinel reporter shows a man wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and another man outside the Amway Center, where President Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2020 campaign.

The two men appear to be arguing with one another, although the second man also appears to be angry about something that took place inside the arena, when the man wearing the Trump hat notices the reporter recording them with a phone.

“Are you taping?” the man says. “I want it. Stop. I want this. I want it, I want it. I promise I’ll take it.”

The reporter backs away, still recording, and the man smacks the phone in front of a security guard, who pulls him away.

“This motherf*cker’s taping,” he complains.

Two security guards order the man to leave the property immediately, and he continues complaining as a police officer approaches.

The second man stands alongside as the man in the hat profanely complains about the reporter, and video later shows him being handcuffed and taken into custody.

The newspaper reported the man, whose name was not released, was arrested.

Another man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge earlier in the day.