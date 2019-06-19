WATCH: Trump supporter arrested for smacking reporter’s phone outside Orlando rally
A Trump supporter was arrested during an altercation with a reporter and another man outside the president’s Orlando campaign rally.
Video recorded by an Orlando Sentinel reporter shows a man wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and another man outside the Amway Center, where President Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2020 campaign.
The two men appear to be arguing with one another, although the second man also appears to be angry about something that took place inside the arena, when the man wearing the Trump hat notices the reporter recording them with a phone.
“Are you taping?” the man says. “I want it. Stop. I want this. I want it, I want it. I promise I’ll take it.”
The reporter backs away, still recording, and the man smacks the phone in front of a security guard, who pulls him away.
“This motherf*cker’s taping,” he complains.
Two security guards order the man to leave the property immediately, and he continues complaining as a police officer approaches.
The second man stands alongside as the man in the hat profanely complains about the reporter, and video later shows him being handcuffed and taken into custody.
The newspaper reported the man, whose name was not released, was arrested.
Another man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge earlier in the day.
Breaking Banner
Florida Republicans concoct a new scheme to make it harder for students to vote
Florida Republicans do not want to make voting easy for college students — a demographic that leans heavily Democratic.
Former GOP Secretary of State Ken Detzner, an appointee of Gov. Rick Scott, took that to the extreme in 2014, with an order banning county election officials from setting up any early voting sites on college campuses. Last year, following a lawsuit by the League of Women Voters, federal District Judge Mark Walker struck down that order as an unconstitutional burden on students' voting rights. As a result, some 60,000 people were able to vote early on 11 college campuses in Florida in 2018.
WATCH: Trump supporter arrested for smacking reporter’s phone outside Orlando rally
A Trump supporter was arrested during an altercation with a reporter and another man outside the president's Orlando campaign rally.
Video recorded by an Orlando Sentinel reporter shows a man wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat and another man outside the Amway Center, where President Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2020 campaign.
The two men appear to be arguing with one another, although the second man also appears to be angry about something that took place inside the arena, when the man wearing the Trump hat notices the reporter recording them with a phone.
Commentary
The real threat to America isn’t Trump’s ‘deep state’ — it’s Trump’s corrupt state: Robert Reich
Trump has been ramping up his “Deep State” rhetoric again. He’s back to blaming a cabal of bureaucrats, FBI and CIA agents, Democrats, and “enemies of the people” in the mainstream media, for conspiring to remove him from office in order to allow the denizens of foreign shi*tholes to overrun America.
But with each passing day it’s becoming clearer that the real threat to America isn’t Trump’s Deep State. It’s Trump’s Corrupt State.
Not since Warren G. Harding’s sordid administration have as many grifters, crooks and cronies occupied high positions in Washington.