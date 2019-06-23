WATCH: White man gets brutally shouted down for telling black kids they can’t play in their own yard
A video which went viral over the weekend shows two white men arguing over what appears to be black children playing near their own homes.
“Keep on playing kids!” a white man, who was later identified as “Nick” can be heard shouting in a video posted by Twitter user @_SamuelLahn.
According to the tweet, a “racist neighbor” had demanded that the “mostly black” children cease playing between two apartment buildings.
“Y’all keep on playing!” Nick says. “I know every single one of y’all lives here. So, please, sir, step away if you don’t live here.”
“Let them go wherever the fuck they want if they live here!” Nick shouts back after the man disagrees with him. “Guess what? You only own your porch… from there on out, it’s free play.”
“That’s what I’m talking about!” a man can be heard shouting from behind the video camera.
By Sunday, the video had been viewed over 3 million times.
Watch the video below.
“Racist neighbor”, trying to stop kids (mostly black) from playing because they were bothering him highlighter stepped in to correct him, Bravo to highlighter shirt! pic.twitter.com/xTMwfTK9uS
— ALMOST DONE (@_SamuelLahn) June 21, 2019
The hero himself pt.3 pic.twitter.com/0YFFbYIW85
— ALMOST DONE (@_SamuelLahn) June 21, 2019
2020 Election
HBO ‘Real Time’ guest Dan Savage rains hell on Alabama conservatives backing Roy Moore: ‘They love this alleged child rapist’
During the"Overtime" segment of HBO's "Real Time," columnist and commentator Dan Savage had nothing good to say about former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore making another run for one of the state's U.S. Senate seats, and flat out called the Republican an "alleged child rapist."
Asked by host Bill Maher about Moore's chances of securing the nomination, Savage shot back, "He's likely to get the nomination because the Republican base is odious and hateful and he's then going to lose the election again."
Asked if former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going to jump in and save Republicans the embarrassment of being saddled with Moore, GOP strategist Liz Mair jumped in to say that there was another potential candidate that the GOP establishment was lining up behind -- but that she couldn't remember his name which led Savage to ridicule his chances.
‘Weakness doesn’t win elections’: Indivisible co-founder explains why members are holding #ImpeachTrump rallies
The growing support to commence impeachment proceedings by House Democrats is driven by their need to fire up grassroots support to hold control of the chamber, an Indivisible co-founder explained on MSNBC.
"The call for impeachment continues. this as protesters are hitting the street in more than 140 rallies planned across the country. Organizers say the "Impeach Trump" event is a day of action urging House Democrats to start impeachment proceedings," MSNBC's Richard Lui reported Saturday.
"A new survey from the indivisible project finds 80 percent of their respondents say the House should start impeachment proceedings," he noted. "Right now in the House, 63 Democrats and one Republican support impeachment."