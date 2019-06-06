White Wisconsin pothead demands a Rastafari translator in bizarre court appearance
On Thursday, the leader of a Rastafari Church appeared in court on drug charges in Madison, Wisconsin. The hearing took a bizarre turn after Jesse Schworck, 39, asked for a “Rastafari translator.”
“I require a translator,” Schworck, the leader of Lion of Judah House of Rastafari said. “I only understand the language of my private society, the Rastafari society.”
Prosecutor Frank Remington read aloud Schworck’s eight charges related to drug use. Circuit Court Commissioner Mario White then asked him if he understood the charges.
“I understand my language, the Rastafari language,” Schworck responded. “I wish to remain an honor before the court as a man.”
Adding, “I believe no man has claimed I do wrong before this court,” Schworck said.
“I’m sorry,” White interjected. “Just for the record, can you tell me whether or not you are a man,” White asked Remington.
“I can confirm that I am a man,” Remington said.
“I require all charges discharged without prejudice,” Schworck said.
Schworck then added that he did not understand “legalese.”
White entered a guilty plea on Schworck’s behalf as a result of his bizarre response. and White said that he was “wasting everyone times.”
“As a condition of his bond, Schworck cannot use or have controlled substances or drug paraphernalia without a prescription. He is also banned from the 500 block of West Mifflin Street, the Rastafari church’s address,” a report from WKOW said.
His next court date is scheduled for June 19. Watch the video here.
