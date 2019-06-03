Quantcast
Watergate star witness John Dean called to testify to Congress about the Mueller report

10 mins ago

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean is being called to testify on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report.

Dean, who also testified during the Watergate era, is expected to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on June 10, according to Politico.

“These hearings will allow us to examine the findings laid out in Mueller’s report so that we can work to protect the rule of law and protect future elections through consideration of legislative and other remedies,” Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in a statement.

