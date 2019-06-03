‘We are ashamed’: Americans rush to apologize to Britain as Trump starts off UK trip with ‘childish’ insults

President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom has quickly turned into an embarrassment, as he has already lobbed insults at both Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

In the wake of Trump’s latest international humiliation of the United States’ closest ally, many Americans have taken to Twitter to formally apologize to the U.K. for having to deal with a president that has shown little respect for its customs and traditions.

Check out some of the top reactions to Trump’s visit to the U.K. below.

I’m so sorry, America is so embarrassed by Trump. — Catherine Handley (@CEHandley) June 3, 2019

Dear People of London Specifically, and the UK in General, Sorry about that Trump guy. We don't like him either. If you give him something shiny, and say it's magic, he'll be busy for days. — Neckbearded Lords of the Flies in Manbuns (@Bravewriting) June 3, 2019

My most sincere apologies to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and to all the people of London. Please know we are ashamed and embarrassed of and by Trump. We didn't elect him. Putin did. So sorry! We're trying to get rid of him. We love you! #TrumpsAnInternationalDisgrace — Denise Ingram (@leclemot) June 3, 2019

My apologizes to our UK friends. Please know that the majority of Americans hate Trump. He’s a complete embarrassment to our people & nation. I’m sorry you’ll have to endure his vulgar stench for 3 long days. Protest your hearts out! We’ll be cheering you on!🇺🇸❤️🇬🇧 #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/VklhqOBo0L — 🌊🇺🇸TraitorWarrior🇺🇸🌊 (@Traitor_Warrior) June 3, 2019

Trump's enthusiasm for Brexit makes me think that Brexit push is coming from Putin. Beware my UK friends. Oh, and sorry for the orange cheeto visit. — Aunt Jan (@AuntJan9) June 3, 2019

Dear world, We’re sorry. Trump is the absolute worst of America.

He and his family are criminal, pathologically lying, corrupt, racist enabling, classless, infantile pieces of trash. — MusicLovingLiberal (@Soxfan311) June 3, 2019

Yeah, I’d like to apologize to the U.K. now, cause this disgrace will say and do a ton of things worth apologizing for during his visit there and we are sorry you have to tolerate him. Donald Trump arrives at Buckingham Palace to meet with the Queen https://t.co/QhI3pAPzXG — Danielle Sinquefield (@dmsinquefield) June 3, 2019