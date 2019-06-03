Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We are ashamed’: Americans rush to apologize to Britain as Trump starts off UK trip with ‘childish’ insults

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom has quickly turned into an embarrassment, as he has already lobbed insults at both Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

In the wake of Trump’s latest international humiliation of the United States’ closest ally, many Americans have taken to Twitter to formally apologize to the U.K. for having to deal with a president that has shown little respect for its customs and traditions.

Check out some of the top reactions to Trump’s visit to the U.K. below.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We are ashamed’: Americans rush to apologize to Britain as Trump starts off UK trip with ‘childish’ insults

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom has quickly turned into an embarrassment, as he has already lobbed insults at both Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

In the wake of Trump's latest international humiliation of the United States' closest ally, many Americans have taken to Twitter to formally apologize to the U.K. for having to deal with a president that has shown little respect for its customs and traditions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone: Former CIA Director John Brennan must be ‘convicted and hung for treason’

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Roger Stone, the longtime associate and informal adviser to President Donald Trump who faces federal charges of obstruction, witness-tampering and false statements, roused controversy Sunday when he shared a photograph on his Instagram account, which appeared to state former CIA director John Brennan should be hanged for alleged treason.

"This psycho must be charged, tried, and convicted and hung for treason," Stone reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, which also featured a picture of Brennan. The Brennan Instagram story was first reported on Twitter by CNN's Brian Stelter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Attorney whose work led to Clinton’s impeachment admits Trump has far less respect for rule of law

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

A conservative lawyer whose work paved the way for the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton has written a lengthy essay for The Atlantic in which he admits that even Clinton had more respect for the law than President Donald Trump.

In his essay, former Whitewater senior counsel Paul Rosenzweig notes that his former boss, special prosecutor Ken Starr, accused Clinton of abusing his power by claiming executive privilege in a way that is designed solely to benefit himself rather than the public good.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 