‘Weakness doesn’t win elections’: Indivisible co-founder explains why members are holding #ImpeachTrump rallies
The growing support to commence impeachment proceedings by House Democrats is driven by their need to fire up grassroots support to hold control of the chamber, an Indivisible co-founder explained on MSNBC.
“The call for impeachment continues. this as protesters are hitting the street in more than 140 rallies planned across the country. Organizers say the “Impeach Trump” event is a day of action urging House Democrats to start impeachment proceedings,” MSNBC’s Richard Lui reported Saturday.
“A new survey from the indivisible project finds 80 percent of their respondents say the House should start impeachment proceedings,” he noted. “Right now in the House, 63 Democrats and one Republican support impeachment.”
For analysis, Lui interviewed Ezra Levin, the co-executive director of the group Indivisible.
“And you know, many who did flip are worried they could be in Trump-winning districts, moving forward with an impeachment process does put them at some political risk,” Lui argued.
” think there’s a big political risk to call out the Constitutional crisis we’re in right now and not be willing to use the Constitutional tools available to you,” Levin replied.
“That looks weak and frankly weakness doesn’t win elections,” he explained.
“I think that’s why we see folks even like Justin Amash — a conservative Republican in House of Representatives coming out in favor of impeachment proceedings,” he continued. “It’s an odd situation that we have this conservative Republican in the House more forward-leaning than most Democrats in the House of Representatives now and it’s not just weird for Congress, it’s out-of-line of the people who put them in power to begin with.”
“What is, do you think, the reason we’ve seen more House Democrats move into the yes column, growing by about ten every week?” Lui asked.
“They’re not dummies,” Levin replied.
“They know in order to maintain the House majority they have to win re-election they need that grassroots support that got them into the majority,” he explained. “That’s why days like today are so important.”
Watch:
Activism
‘Our police are protecting Nazis’: Detroit cops criticized for ‘marching’ with Nazis at Pride event
Members of the Detroit Police Department are being criticized for accompanying a group of self-described Nazis over the weekend at the city's Pride parade.
Activists reacted in alarm on Saturday after being informed that the Nazi group had been given a permit to protest at the Pride event. According to The Detroit News, police were assigned "to keep the protesters and attendees apart as they marched through the festival."
"Our police, when they should be protecting us, are protecting Nazis," one protester could be heard complaining in a video on Twitter.
Activism
Video catches white couple getting butt kicking on freeway after calling Latino family ‘beaners’
A fight broke out on highway 118 in California after a white couple allegedly called a Latino family "beaners."
According to a Twitter user with the handle @PattyMonstercx, her parents were cut off in traffic by the white couple.
An included video shows the white couple getting out of their SUV to confront Patty's family. A fight soon breaks out, which the white couple appears to lose.
Members of the Latino family can be heard calling 911 emergency services before the video ends.
Read the tweets and watch the video below.
Here’s a video of my parents fucking up an ugly ass racist couple who were trying to cut my parents off, and referred to my parents as “beaners” on the off ramp of the 118 today pic.twitter.com/W7wgRpgbXy
Activism
Reproductive clinic worker faces threats of ‘murder’ after anti-abortion protester violates restraining order
A staffer at an abortion clinic in Charleston, West Virginia is reportedly facing physical threats after an anti-abortion protester revealed her identity on Facebook, breaking a restraining order.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that anti-abortion protester Derrick Evans broke a restraining order filed by Jamie Miller, who works at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia.