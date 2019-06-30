White House spokesperson Grisham injured in scuffle with North Korean guards at chaotic press conference

According to a report from MSN, new White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham was injured by North Korean guards as she tried to help coordinate a press availability with President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The reports states, “Grisham suffered bruises when a scuffle broke out Sunday between North Korean security guards and members of the media trying to get close to President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they shook hands at the Demilitarized Zone.”

The report also notes that Grisham was pushing back against the guards while attempting to assist U.S. reporters to view the historic get-together that was roiled by pushing and shoving between the media and North Korean officials.