White House to expand ‘immunity’ claim to cover McGahn aide and keep her from answering House Dem questions

According to a report at Politico, the White House is expected to block former presidential counsel Don McGahn’s top aide Annie Donaldson from providing information to the House Judiciary Committee.

The report states that White House lawyers plan assert its claims that former aides have “absolute immunity” from providing information to Congress about their time in the White House.

According to the report, Donaldson, who has already departed the White House, was expected to provide written answers to questions submitted by Democrats — but now that is on hold.

Politico reports, “Donaldson, who was a central witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, struck a deal with the committee that would allow her to submit written responses instead of showing up for her scheduled public testimony on Monday. Donaldson is pregnant and lives in Alabama, her attorney Sandra Moser said, adding that it’s difficult for her to travel to Washington at this time.”

