Whoopi Goldberg so enraged by Trump’s appearance at Normandy that View producers were forced to beep her
Whoopi Goldberg was so infuriated by President Donald Trump’s appearance at Normandy that she got bleeped out for three seconds.
“The View” host ripped the president for insulting Bette Midler while on a state visit to the United Kingdom, saying Trump’s career wasn’t nearly as accomplished as the actress and singer — who has won three Grammy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.
“Washed up is something that people like to throw at people who have had a career,” Goldberg said. “Somebody who is famous for nothing, for saying he is a billionaire when — it’s who he is. It’s not a surprise.”
Co-host Joy Behar said it was a little rich watching Trump speak at the 75th anniversary ceremony for the D-Day invasion, and that set Goldberg off.
“I don’t want to talk about what he did — I don’t want to talk about him there,” Goldberg said.
Goldberg then went off on a rant profane enough to draw a mute button from a producer.
“All those people who went and gave their lives, they didn’t ask — they didn’t have bone spurs,” she said. “They went, people went to fight the ugly that was happening. They went and did it. That’s all I’m going to say.”
“If you want to know more about the why and how and what — did we do everything right? No,” Goldberg added. “We never do, but we tried. We made the effort. Here’s what’s really got us going right now, we got commercials.”
Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls: An epidemic on both sides of the Medicine Line
As an American Indian woman who recently moved to Canada, I’ve been saddened to see that the systemic and insidious racism towards Indigenous women and girls that is happening in the United States is also happening in Canada. My new provincial home, British Columbia, has the highest proportion of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.
I am still processing the final report on the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) that was released this week. The report is over 1,200 pages and includes more than 230 recommendations.
Vegans and vegetarians: the history of how plant-based diets grew out of left-wing ideology
The rise of the vegetarian and, more recently, the vegan diet is generally perceived to be a new phenomenon. So, too, is their association with contemporary progressive ideas, politics and lifestyles. But plant-based diets have deep historical roots, and a longstanding connection with the political left.
From the time of the 1789 French revolution, when radical ideas were sweeping Europe, a political, ethical vegetarianism has grown alongside the British left. Advocated by major figures from the poet Percy Shelley to playwright George Bernard Shaw – as well as many more in pioneering leftist organisations and communities – contemporary writing demonstrates how a plant-based diet developed as an element of left-wing ideology, activism and identity.
Dogs may reflect their owners’ stress levels, finds research
Stress is an unavoidable component of modern life. Many people worry about the effect of a stressful lifestyle on their long-term health, but how many of us think about how our lifestyle, and our own stress levels, affect the health of our pets? A new study in Scientific Reports suggests that we should be paying more attention to this, since long term stress in dog owners shows a correlation with long term stress in their dogs.
The authors of the study, a team of scientists based in Sweden, looked at levels of the stress hormone cortisol, by analysing hair samples from dogs and their owners. Cortisol is stored in hair as it grows in proportion to the amount in the blood, enabling a measurement of how stressed someone has been over the months before the sample is taken.