Whoopi Goldberg so enraged by Trump’s appearance at Normandy that View producers were forced to beep her

Whoopi Goldberg was so infuriated by President Donald Trump’s appearance at Normandy that she got bleeped out for three seconds.

“The View” host ripped the president for insulting Bette Midler while on a state visit to the United Kingdom, saying Trump’s career wasn’t nearly as accomplished as the actress and singer — who has won three Grammy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

“Washed up is something that people like to throw at people who have had a career,” Goldberg said. “Somebody who is famous for nothing, for saying he is a billionaire when — it’s who he is. It’s not a surprise.”

Co-host Joy Behar said it was a little rich watching Trump speak at the 75th anniversary ceremony for the D-Day invasion, and that set Goldberg off.

“I don’t want to talk about what he did — I don’t want to talk about him there,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg then went off on a rant profane enough to draw a mute button from a producer.

“All those people who went and gave their lives, they didn’t ask — they didn’t have bone spurs,” she said. “They went, people went to fight the ugly that was happening. They went and did it. That’s all I’m going to say.”

“If you want to know more about the why and how and what — did we do everything right? No,” Goldberg added. “We never do, but we tried. We made the effort. Here’s what’s really got us going right now, we got commercials.”