‘Why am I not doing more rallies?’: Trump desperate to get out of working in Washington

President Donald Trump believes he has the answer to his poor poll numbers: more rallies.

Trump has bizarre priorities for which aspect of his re-election campaign require his personal attention, The New York Times reported Monday.

The newspaper noted, “Trump has griped about traveling too much, but then lashed out at aides, demanding to know, ‘Why am I not doing more rallies?’”

“He insists on having final approval over the songs on his campaign playlist, as well as the campaign merchandise, but he has never asked to see a budget for 2019,” the newspaper reported.