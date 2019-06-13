‘Will anyone even notice?’: Ridicule surrounds Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she flees White House for Arkansas

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that after “3 1/2 years our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month.” It’s an amazing feat given that the president has only been in office for two and one-half years. It was just one of many things the internet mocked at the end of the reign of Sanders.

Sanders had announced last year that she would leave the White House, but those with Trump on their resumes were having a very hard time finding jobs.

In a second tweet, the president said that he hopes Sanders seeks to run for the governor of Arkansas, a job Sanders’ father previously held. It’s unclear what Sanders will be doing in Arkansas.

You can see the considerable sendoff from Twitter below:

where she will open her own farm and raise liars. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 13, 2019

Hey, lying constantly is a heavy lift. — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) June 13, 2019

Let the truth hit her on the way out. Good riddance, pathological propagandist @presssec. #SarahSanders

Who will lie by the helicopter now? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 13, 2019

After her book comes out blasting him he will say that he hardly knew her. 🍿🍿 — Niels van Galen Last (@nielsgl) June 13, 2019

This may not be true. Remember, the news is coming from Sarah Huckabee Sanders. https://t.co/dVYW216nty — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 13, 2019

If a foreign government offered you a Sarah Huckabee Sanders, would you go to the FBI? — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) June 13, 2019

Ok, fine, we need to rise above our petty grievances and all congratulate Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she takes on her new role as The Hamburglar — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders handled her job like a drunk person at a traffic stop denying she's in a car at all. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 13, 2019

v stoked for Sarah Huckabee Sanders' book on how she was the only one in the White House trying to bring reason to the place—v smart of her to get out ahead of all the other Trump staffers' books on how they were the only one in the White House trying to bring reason to the place — ClinicEscort (@ClinicEscort) June 13, 2019

HUGE doesn’t begin to cover it when it comes to Sarah Huckabee Sanders. We will all miss her sunny personality and positive, cheery disposition. pic.twitter.com/TPGEJ2AjyG — Greg MacKellan (@GeeEssMacky) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will fail up. People hate to hear it but that's how the revolving door works in DC. She will be mingling with reporters & journalists she mocked and lied to at parties. I saw Spicer do this in April at an event before the White House Correspondents Dinner. https://t.co/q2CO6jRVth — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 13, 2019

Trump just announced that @PressSec Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be leaving the White House. Asked to comment, Sanders remarked, "That's what the President has said, but I have no way of independently confirming, isn't that your job?" — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 13, 2019

"Sanders has been away from the briefing room for so long that some White House reporters recently observed that it's gathering dust." Will we even notice she's gone? https://t.co/ya4LGwYmba — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the 437th person to leave the Trump administration since the beginning.https://t.co/9iDGamXRvC — Adrienne Cobb (@ImagineWorldas1) June 13, 2019

Stepping down from what? I mean, she held no press conferences. https://t.co/ppmtnKRPLx via @NYTimes — Annafesto (@Annafesto55) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders lasted 693 days as press secretary — a.k.a. 63 Scaramuccis https://t.co/zgIMLDVFq8 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 13, 2019

I'll believe it when I hear Sarah Huckabee Sanders declare it's not happening. https://t.co/yxyVXaSnY5 — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders hasn't held a press conference in 94 days, so things will stay pretty much the same. https://t.co/qQmHQ1mvHO — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 13, 2019

The biggest liar second to Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is leaving her job at the end of the month. Good riddance. Who will be the next biggest liar to fill her shoes? — Michelle Shining Elk 🌊 (@MShiningElk) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is retiring to spend more time with her larvae — Dylan (@MinnDB) June 13, 2019

If Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been the White House press secretary for 3 1/2 years, that means Trump's term only has 6 months left. Cool. https://t.co/JKZ4ANDprz — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) June 13, 2019

Buh bye, sarah huckabee sanders and good riddance. Don’t let the door hit you, well, you know. And, for good measure, may you stay up nights thinking about the lies you told to the people of the US and may your children understand the full meaning of just who you are. — PolitiFun (@PolitiFun2012) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping down so she can spend more time in her swamp with Donkey. — Name Cannot Be Blank (@AnthonySLoving) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the WH (toodeloo!) She's gonna be replaced by bot that tweets out "No collusion" every 10 minutes. — Leesa Dean (@chilltowntv) June 13, 2019

BREAKING: Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take break from not holding press briefings so she can go home to Arkansas and not hold press briefings. — Ed Neuhaus (@EdNeuhaus) June 13, 2019