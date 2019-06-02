Wolff tell-all reveals how Trump trash talks all the people who work for him

In a dissection of author Michael Wolff’s upcoming tell-all, “Siege,” about the Donald Trump White House, the Washington Posts’ Ryan Lizza reveals that the president has a low opinion of the people who work for him — as well as his two older sons.

According to Lizza, the White House is filled with “true believers” who the president – with surprising clear-eyed candor — admits would likely have trouble finding a job elsewhere.

“This rogues’ gallery of Trump hangers-on that Wolff seems to depend on is sometimes presented as a group of devoted ideological rebels trying to keep the flame of true MAGA alive,” Lizza writes. “According to Wolff, several of them, usually working through Hannity, who has better access to the president, press Trump on issues like building the border wall or declaring a national emergency over immigration. [David] [Corey] Bossie and Lewandowski ‘weren’t operatives, they were believers,’ Wolff credulously reports, a statement that will generate guffaws among Republicans.”

The report goes on to state, “Wolff’s rebels and Trump are co-dependent but clear-eyed about each other. Trump, Wolff writes, likes Lewandowski more than his own sons, even though he derides him as an ‘ass kisser.’ Trump says Bossie, who unsuccessfully maneuvers to become chief of staff, is ‘shifty.’ [Sam]Nunberg is mocked by the president for living with his parents, and Wolff quotes Trump remarking of [Stephen] Miller, “I get the people who no one else wants.”

The review goes on to note that the loathing is mutual, with Lizza reporting, “Likewise, they have no illusions about Trump. Wolff summarizes the view of the president from the ragtag Embassy team: Trump is a ‘clown,’ an ‘idiot’ and a ‘nutter’.”

