‘You played yourself’: MSNBC anchor rips Laura Ingraham’s brazen lie — that even Trump debunked

On Friday, MSNBC host Ari Melber ripped Laura Ingraham, after President Donald Trump undercut her claim. Ingraham denied that Trump held up a D-Day ceremony to interview on her Fox News show — even though Trump admitted that he did.

“Some of you may have heard or read that President Trump supposedly held up the entire D-Day ceremony in order to do this interview with me. That is patently false. Fake news,” Ingraham told her viewers.

Melber then played a clip of Trump on Ingraham’s show confessing that he held up the ceremony on purpose.

“Patently false? Melber said. “Well, as Scooby Doo used to say, roh-roh! Her solemn assurance to her audience was undercut by the president himself who just minutes before actually admitted he held up the ceremony because of the Fox interview, and as the old saying goes — Congratulations you played yourself.”

Watch below via MSNBC: