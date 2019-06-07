Trump brags about holding up D-Day ceremony for Fox News chat — but Laura Ingraham denies it moments later
President Donald Trump bragged to Laura Ingraham that he was holding up a D-Day anniversary ceremony to give an interview with her, but the Fox News host told viewers afterward that reports about that delay were “fake news.”
The president insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller during the interview at the Normandy cemetery, and he joked with Ingraham that their chat was preventing the event from starting, reported The Daily Beast.
“Listen to those incredible people back there,” Trump said, gesturing toward the stage. “These people are so amazing, and what they don’t realize is that, I’m holding them up because of this interview. But that’s because it’s you.”
“By the way, congratulations on your ratings,” he added.
Some journalists later blamed the 15-minute delay on French president Emmanuel Macron’s late arrival, and Ingraham contradicted Trump’s boasts she had broadcast just moments earlier.
“By the way, some of you may have heard or read that President Trump supposedly held up the entire D-Day ceremony in order to do this interview with me,” Ingraham told viewers. “That is patently false. Fake news.”
“Our cue to end the interview is when we heard the Macron helicopter approaching,” she added, “and that is what we did. The interview ended before Macron landed. In fact, President Trump was on the lawn waiting for President Macron who was, himself, just a few minutes late.”
Morning Joe co-host ridicules Hannity’s freakout over Pelosi saying Trump belongs in prison: ‘Irony meter’ melted down ‘like Chernobyl’
Fox News host Sean Hannity freaked out over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) calling for President Donald Trump's imprisonment -- and MSNBC's Willie Geist was astonished.
Pelosi said earlier this week that she remained uninterested in impeachment, but would prefer Trump be voted out next year and prosecuted and put in prison.
"Speaker Pelosi now apparently telling senior Democrats that she'd like to see Trump behind bars," Hannity informed viewers.
Breaking Banner
House Dems are planning to investigate Giuliani for seeking foreign help interfering with US politics: report
According to a report at The Daily Beast, House Democrats are openly discussing a plan to open an investigation into one of Donald Trump's legal advisers, Rudy Giuliani, for asking Ukranian officials for help with interfering with the upcoming 2020 election.
The report states "The contours of a potential probe are still under consideration. But it would likely look at whether Giuliani's relationships with foreign politicos interfered or intersected with American foreign policy efforts."
Trump brags about holding up D-Day ceremony for Fox News chat — but Laura Ingraham denies it moments later
President Donald Trump bragged to Laura Ingraham that he was holding up a D-Day anniversary ceremony to give an interview with her, but the Fox News host told viewers afterward that reports about that delay were "fake news."
The president insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller during the interview at the Normandy cemetery, and he joked with Ingraham that their chat was preventing the event from starting, reported The Daily Beast.