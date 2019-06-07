Trump brags about holding up D-Day ceremony for Fox News chat — but Laura Ingraham denies it moments later

President Donald Trump bragged to Laura Ingraham that he was holding up a D-Day anniversary ceremony to give an interview with her, but the Fox News host told viewers afterward that reports about that delay were “fake news.”

The president insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller during the interview at the Normandy cemetery, and he joked with Ingraham that their chat was preventing the event from starting, reported The Daily Beast.

“Listen to those incredible people back there,” Trump said, gesturing toward the stage. “These people are so amazing, and what they don’t realize is that, I’m holding them up because of this interview. But that’s because it’s you.”

“By the way, congratulations on your ratings,” he added.

Some journalists later blamed the 15-minute delay on French president Emmanuel Macron’s late arrival, and Ingraham contradicted Trump’s boasts she had broadcast just moments earlier.

“By the way, some of you may have heard or read that President Trump supposedly held up the entire D-Day ceremony in order to do this interview with me,” Ingraham told viewers. “That is patently false. Fake news.”

“Our cue to end the interview is when we heard the Macron helicopter approaching,” she added, “and that is what we did. The interview ended before Macron landed. In fact, President Trump was on the lawn waiting for President Macron who was, himself, just a few minutes late.”