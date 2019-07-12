Quantcast
Acosta had to go because Trump thought he was making him look bad on TV: White House insider

Published

1 hour ago

on

According to a report from Politico, the resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta was inevitable because Donald Trump came to realize that the former U.S. Attorney’s press conference did nothing to alleviate calls for the president to fire him.

While Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday morning that he thought Acosta was doing a great job heading up the Labor Department — White House insiders say Trump thought Acosta didn’t make for good TV and it reflected poorly on himself.

Add to that, Acosta did not have much support from close Trump aides.

“Acosta has had a rocky relationship in recent months with other White House officials, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, over the perceived slow pace of deregulation at the department,” Politico reports. “And one person familiar with the situation said that although Trump initially thought Acosta handled the Epstein controversy well, over the last couple of days the president saw the negative press and didn’t like it.”

“POTUS is not a fan of bad press, especially when other people make him look bad,” the source admitted.

Poor performances under the spotlight have always been a thorn in the side of the TV-obsessed president dating back to the first White House spokesperson, Sean Spicer, who was ousted over his combative press conferences that became fodder for NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

You can read more here.

Texas waitress fired for making shockingly racist remark to black customer

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Tasha Lee went to a Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball, Texas, when a waitress asked to check her ID, she told FOX 26.

In response, the waitress had made a shockingly racist comment.

"Once Lee handed her ID over, the unnamed employee smiled and said, “Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with Black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.”

Lee was shocked.

The Restaurant manager tried to smooth over the situation, apologizing, comping her meal, and adding a $10 gift card. The waitress was fired.

White man flies into a jealous rage after black man talks to his girlfriend — and then kills him with pickup

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

A Georgia man accused of running down a disabled man during a Fourth of July dispute has been arrested after fleeing the state.

Joshua Anderson was accused of purposefully striking 20-year-old Kevin Marshall with his pickup truck during a party, abandoning the vehicle in a wooded area and then fleeing to upstate New York, where he was taken into custody on Tuesday, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

