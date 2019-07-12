Acosta had to go because Trump thought he was making him look bad on TV: White House insider

According to a report from Politico, the resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta was inevitable because Donald Trump came to realize that the former U.S. Attorney’s press conference did nothing to alleviate calls for the president to fire him.

While Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday morning that he thought Acosta was doing a great job heading up the Labor Department — White House insiders say Trump thought Acosta didn’t make for good TV and it reflected poorly on himself.

Add to that, Acosta did not have much support from close Trump aides.

“Acosta has had a rocky relationship in recent months with other White House officials, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, over the perceived slow pace of deregulation at the department,” Politico reports. “And one person familiar with the situation said that although Trump initially thought Acosta handled the Epstein controversy well, over the last couple of days the president saw the negative press and didn’t like it.”

“POTUS is not a fan of bad press, especially when other people make him look bad,” the source admitted.

Poor performances under the spotlight have always been a thorn in the side of the TV-obsessed president dating back to the first White House spokesperson, Sean Spicer, who was ousted over his combative press conferences that became fodder for NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

