‘Already making an ass of himself’: Devin Nunes torched for spinning wild conspiracy theories in Mueller statement

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) spun a series of wild conspiracy theories involving a political research firm, Hillary Clinton and the Loch Ness Monster in his opening statement ahead of Robert Mueller’s testimony.

The former special counsel testified Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee that Nunes once led, and the California Republican wasted no time in chewing the scenery.

“The Democrats have argued for nearly three years that evidence of collusion was hidden just around the corner,” Nunes said. “Like the Loch Ness monster, they insist it is there even if no one can find it.”

Social media users poured on mockery of Nunes’ opening statement.

Nunes is already making an ass out of himself. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin nunes makes Louie Gohmert look like JFK https://t.co/0BVCRRZenJ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 24, 2019

If you had “Loch Ness Monster” in your betting pool for today’s out-of-date references, collect your earnings. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 24, 2019

@DevinNunes takes the microphone, embarrassing Central Valley Californians & revealing himself as an ignorant hayseed & a conspiracy monger. Being a native of Ca's Central Valley, I find him particularly loathsome. JFC, he's now referring to the Loch Ness monster & Glenn Simpson — Jeff Flake's Sad Eyebrows (@GasliterInChief) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

What is it with the repubs and the Loch Ness Monster? — Lisa Lou (@Okenough4now) July 24, 2019

Can't we just skip over Devin Nunes? We'd be better served with his cow testifying instead. — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) July 24, 2019

at this point, how does anyone take Devin Nunes seriously — Dominic Biondi (@DominicABiondi) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“Loch Ness or Bigfoot?” “Loch Ness or Bigfoot?” Devin Nunes last night, probably. #MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/hJkfNfRGJk — Miriam Halberstam (@mirhalberstam) July 24, 2019

Devin Nunes introduces the second #MuellerHearing as if it's about a conspiracy theory. Here's a reminder that he gave his game up months ago.https://t.co/AfW2BdUUjW — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 24, 2019