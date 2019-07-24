Quantcast
‘Already making an ass of himself’: Devin Nunes torched for spinning wild conspiracy theories in Mueller statement

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) spun a series of wild conspiracy theories involving a political research firm, Hillary Clinton and the Loch Ness Monster in his opening statement ahead of Robert Mueller’s testimony.

The former special counsel testified Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee that Nunes once led, and the California Republican wasted no time in chewing the scenery.

“The Democrats have argued for nearly three years that evidence of collusion was hidden just around the corner,” Nunes said. “Like the Loch Ness monster, they insist it is there even if no one can find it.”

Social media users poured on mockery of Nunes’ opening statement.

The GOP’s blind obedience to Trump echoes the ‘waning days’ of Russian democracy: Anti-Putin dissident

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Garry Kasparov, a former world chess champion and Russian dissident, sees eerie similarities between the way the Republican Party has attached itself to Trump and the way that Russian politicians last decade attached themselves to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his rise to power.

Writing on Twitter, Kasparov remembered what it was like seeing Putin consolidate his grip over the Russian government, and he drew a comparison to what's happening right now with Trump.

"In the waning days of Russian democracy, when there were still opposition forces in Parliament, they would still speak to the people," he wrote. "The rest just tried to echo and flatter Putin, because that’s where the real power was. The GOP today sounds like them."

Robert Mueller’s testimony was devastating to Trump — here are 6 reasons why

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Former special counsel Robert Mueller delivered some bombshells in his lengthy testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Mueller steadfastly refused to touch questions about impeachment, but he refuted President Donald Trump's claims about exoneration -- and confirmed he would likely have been charged with crimes if he were not president.

1. Trump has repeatedly claimed Mueller's report found no evidence of obstruction of justice and completely exonerated him, but the former special counsel told committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) that was inaccurate.

“Correct,” Mueller told the chairman, “that is not what the report said.”

Trump Jr. promotes tweet describing Mueller as ‘mentally retarded’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday sent out several tweets attacking former special counsel Robert Mueller -- including one that described him as "mentally retarded."

Specifically, Trump Jr. promoted a tweet from conservative activist Dinesh D'Souza, who mocked Mueller's performance before the House Judiciary Committee and wondered if "Republicans have kidnapped the real Robert Mueller and substituted a mentally retarded look-alike in his place."

Trump Jr. approvingly quoted the tweet and added his own commentary about Mueller refusing to answer questions about opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which commissioned the dossier from former British spy Christopher Steele.

