Artificial Intelligence program beats pros in six-player poker — an AI first
Artificial intelligence programs have bested humans in checkers, chess, Go and two-player poker, but multi-player poker was always believed to be a bigger ask. Mission: accomplished.
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, working with Facebook’s AI initiative, announced Thursday that their program defeated a group of top pros in six-player no-limit Texas hold ’em.
The program, Pluribus, and its big wins were described in the US journal Science.
“Pluribus achieved superhuman performance at multi-player poker, which is a recognized milestone in artificial intelligence and in game theory,” said Tuomas Sandholm, a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon.
Sandholm worked with Noam Brown, who is working at Facebook AI while completing his doctorate at the Pittsburgh-based university.
“Thus far, superhuman AI milestones in strategic reasoning have been limited to two-party competition,” Sandholm said in a statement released by the school.
According to the creators of Pluribus, the technology could be used to solve a “wide variety of real-world problems” that, like in poker, involve actors who bluff, or hide key information.
The program first defeated two major poker champions, Darren Elias and Chris Ferguson, who each played 5,000 hands against it.
Pluribus then took on 13 pros in a separate experiment, five at a time. In a total of 10,000 hands, the program “emerged victorious,” researchers said.
First, the program practiced against itself, learning little by little how to use poker moves to best advantage. Surprises cropped up.
“Its major strength is its ability to use mixed strategies,” said Elias.
“That’s the same thing that humans try to do. It’s a matter of execution for humans — to do this in a perfectly random way and to do so consistently. Most people just can’t.”
One surprise was that Pluribus used “donk betting” — ending one round with a call and starting the next with a bet — far more than would the pros, who traditionally see the move as a weak one.
Brown even ventured so far as to say that some of the program’s strategies “might even change the way pros play the game.”
Fight breaks out with right-wing conspiracy theorists ‘getting in the faces of media’ after Trump presser
Things got heated in the White House Rose Garden when right-wing conspiracy theorists faced off against actual journalists.
PBS NewsHour reporter Courtney Norris was one of the members of the press poll reporting on President Donald Trump's recent decision to cave in on the census. But things got heated after the president left.
Prior to the press conference, however, Trump spoke to a crowd of right-wing conspiracy theorists welcomed to the White House to talk about his 2020 campaign. Trump told the group that if they wanted to join him in the Rose Garden that they would be welcomed.
Bill Bar blames Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for reason Trump lost on 2020 Census
In a Rose Garden press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he is giving up his battle for a citizenship question on the U.S. Census. The executive order he will sign says that the other agencies can work using other data to guestimate the number of undocumented people in the country. It's the same tactic that has been used since 1950 and what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested in January 2018.
Trump's speech was an overtly political one, where he attacked Democrats for being unpatriotic, saying, in passing, that in Minnesota they're not allowing the Pledge of Allegiance. He began with a sarcastic comment before claiming that Democrats are somehow trying to erase citizenship entirely.
Trump uses slur to praise right wing social media extremists for unbelievable’ posts at White House ‘Summit’
President Donald Trump's "social media summit" was open to the press for only part of the time but some images, video, and stories managed to get out, and it seems like the summit was more remedial than advanced.
Trump praised attendees – reportedly mostly right wing extremists, Trump supporters, conspiracy theorists, and bigots – for the "unbelievable" "crap" they post.