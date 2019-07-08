Attacks on Big Tech likely at White House social media ‘summit’
President Donald Trump is gearing up for a fresh assault on Silicon Valley this week with a “social media summit” — inviting conservative critics of Big Tech but excluding the big online platforms themselves.
The White House offered few details on its gathering set for Thursday with “digital leaders” to discuss the “opportunities and challenges of today’s online environment.”
But it comes with Trump stepping up his claims of “bias” by online platforms, contending that they suppress conservative voices despite his own large social media following.
Facebook confirmed Monday it was not invited to the White House event. Twitter offered no comment but several media reports said it too was excluded from the event.
But among those invited included the founder of Project Veritas, an activist group which claims to have infiltrated tech firms to back up claims of bias, according to an email from the organization.
The Washington Post reported that other activist groups whose online reach has been restricted were also on the guest list.
That included PragerU, which promotes videos highlighting Islamic violence, and TurningPoint USA, which alleges that US colleges advance left-wing interests.
Political cartoonist Ben Garrison, a Trump supporter who has questioned the ethnic origin of Senator Kamala Harris, a presidential candidate, also announced on Twitter he was attending the White House summit.
The gathering comes amid a wave of criticism of Big Tech from Trump and his allies, but also from other critics who claim the online giants have become too big and with social platforms struggling to clamp down on abusive speech.
Technology firms have roundly rejected any claims of political bias, arguing that would be bad for business.
Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank focused on the tech sector, said events like these could make it more difficult for social media to filter out inappropriate content.
“If this is just a gathering of pro-Trump social media influencers, then it makes sense that the platforms do not attend,” Castro said.
“But participating in a White House function gives some of these more eccentric characters a veneer of legitimacy. This might make platform moderators think twice about deactivating one of their accounts if it is flagged for inappropriate content.”
Fox Business guest: It’s a ‘great blessing’ most Americans will work until they die because retirement is boring
While U.S. employment is at record highs, other elements of the economy show trouble signs. For instance, many Americans no longer feel confident they will ever save enough money to retire, and some demographic trends make retirement more challenging than ever before.
But according to consulting executive Donald Luskin on Fox Business Monday, it is actually a good thing that more Americans are going straight from the office to the grave.
2020 Election
With a $19 million haul for second quarter, Elizabeth Warren cements ‘grassroots commitment’ in campaign
"I am humbled by the depth of grassroots commitment to our campaign."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren released her fundraising numbers for the second quarter of 2019 Monday, claiming $19.1 million—a number that puts her in the top tier of the Democratic candidates for president and, alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, in one of the two stronger positions of the field going forward.
Warren's campaign said the total came from 384,000 donors at an average of $28.
Nicolle Wallace explains why Epstein scandal is ‘potentially explosive for the Trump administration’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace updated her viewers on why the billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking arrest presents a political minefield for the Trump administration.
Epstein was arrested on Saturday evening, with prosecutors updating the public on the case during a Monday press conference.
"They say they seized a trove of photographs from underaged girls from Epstein’s residence over the weekend," Wallace explained "The Southern District of New York (SDNY) is leading this prosecution of Epstein, he was previously investigated in Florida and ultimately not prosecuted, a decision that could rock the Trump Administration in the coming days and weeks, along with members of Epstein’s circle who may also become ensnared."