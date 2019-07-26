Attorney for Giuliani’s estranged wife claims that ‘pro bono’ work for Trump is a case of ‘SIDS — sudden income deficit syndrome’: report

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, once hailed as “America’s Mayor” and a northeastern Rockefeller Republican who appealed to many Democratic voters, has become a strident GOP partisan in recent years — relentlessly defending President Donald Trump and insisting that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was a sham. And Giuliani’s work on behalf of Trump, according to the Daily Beast’s Victoria Bekiempis, was discussed in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, when an attorney argued that his “pro bono” work for the president is coming at the expense of his estranged wife, Judith Nathan.

Nathan filed for divorce in April 2018, and the 75-year-old Giuliani’s finances were discussed during a divorce-related hearing on Thursday — when Bernard Clair, an attorney representing Nathan, argued that Giuliani’s work on Trump’s behalf is meant to lead the courts to “believe he somehow doesn’t have money.”

Clair, according to the Beast, told the Manhattan courtroom, “Not only is he working pro bono for the president, for this individual, but it’s costing him money. Not only does he work for free, but all of his expenses, every time he goes down to Washington, D.C., every time he travels for the president…. it comes out of his own pocket.”

Giuliani, according to Clair, borrowed $100,000 from one of Trump’s personal attorneys, Marc Mukasey. Clair has alleged that Giuliani’s financial situation is much better than he has been leading the courts to believe and that he spent $286,000 on the woman believed to be his girlfriend (Maria Rosa Ryan, a hospital administration in New Hampshire).

Clair, in the courtroom, alleged that Giuliani has developed a case of “SIDS: sudden income deficit syndrome” and that his total income was $7.9 million in 2016 and $9.5 million in 2017. But Faith Miller, an attorney for Giuliani, stressed to the courtroom that Nathan is hardly poor. Giuliani, according to Miller, has been giving Nathan monthly payments of $42,000 — and she described Nathan as a registered nurse who refuses to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mrs. Giuliani would have Mr. Giuliani work forever to support her lifestyle,” Miller told the courtroom. “There’s absolutely no reason he should feel financial pressure at this stage of his life.”