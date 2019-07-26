Quantcast
Connect with us

Attorney for Giuliani’s estranged wife claims that ‘pro bono’ work for Trump is a case of ‘SIDS — sudden income deficit syndrome’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, once hailed as “America’s Mayor” and a northeastern Rockefeller Republican who appealed to many Democratic voters, has become a strident GOP partisan in recent years — relentlessly defending President Donald Trump and insisting that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was a sham. And Giuliani’s work on behalf of Trump, according to the Daily Beast’s Victoria Bekiempis, was discussed in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, when an attorney argued that his “pro bono” work for the president is coming at the expense of his estranged wife, Judith Nathan.

Nathan filed for divorce in April 2018, and the 75-year-old Giuliani’s finances were discussed during a divorce-related hearing on Thursday — when Bernard Clair, an attorney representing Nathan, argued that Giuliani’s work on Trump’s behalf is meant to lead the courts to “believe he somehow doesn’t have money.”

Clair, according to the Beast, told the Manhattan courtroom, “Not only is he working pro bono for the president, for this individual, but it’s costing him money. Not only does he work for free, but all of his expenses, every time he goes down to Washington, D.C., every time he travels for the president…. it comes out of his own pocket.”

Giuliani, according to Clair, borrowed $100,000 from one of Trump’s personal attorneys, Marc Mukasey. Clair has alleged that Giuliani’s financial situation is much better than he has been leading the courts to believe and that he spent $286,000 on the woman believed to be his girlfriend (Maria Rosa Ryan, a hospital administration in New Hampshire).

Clair, in the courtroom, alleged that Giuliani has developed a case of “SIDS: sudden income deficit syndrome” and that his total income was $7.9 million in 2016 and $9.5 million in 2017. But Faith Miller, an attorney for Giuliani, stressed to the courtroom that Nathan is hardly poor. Giuliani, according to Miller, has been giving Nathan monthly payments of $42,000 — and she described Nathan as a registered nurse who refuses to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mrs. Giuliani would have Mr. Giuliani work forever to support her lifestyle,” Miller told the courtroom. “There’s absolutely no reason he should feel financial pressure at this stage of his life.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP busted by CNN’s John Avlon for killing election security bill to ensure Trump gets re-elected

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

During his fact-checking segment on CNN's "New Day," contributor John Avlon blasted Senate Republicans for doing Donald Trump's bidding and killing two election security bills that could help hinder Russian interference in U.S. elections.

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) already taking heat (and being dubbed #MoscowMitch) for shutting down the two bills, Avlon asserted that it was obvious the GOP feels the president may need help being re-elected.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Three Mississippi frat bros who posed with guns in front of a bullet-riddled Emmett Till memorial face potential civil rights violation

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

Three University of Mississippi students have been suspended from their fraternity house and face possible investigation by the Department of Justice after posing with guns in front of a bullet-riddled sign honoring slain civil rights icon Emmett Till.

One of the students posted a photo to his private Instagram account in March showing the trio in front of a roadside plaque commemorating the site where Till’s body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River. The 14-year-old black youth was tortured and murdered in August 1955. An all-white, all-male jury acquitted two white men accused of the slaying.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How fundraisers convinced conservatives to donate $10 million to defeat Obama — then kept almost all of it

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

After recruiting thousands of donors for the American Conservative Union — the powerful organization behind the annual CPAC conference — a Republican political operative pushed the same contributors to give millions to a PAC that promised to go after then-President Barack Obama, but then steered much of their donations to himself and his partners.

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

The PAC, called the Conservative Majority Fund, has raised nearly $10 million since mid-2012 and continues to solicit funds to this day, primarily from thousands of steadfast contributors to conservative causes, many of them senior citizens. But it has made just $48,400 in political contributions to candidates and committees. Public records indicate its main beneficiaries are the operative Kelley Rogers, who has a history of disputes over allegedly unethical fundraising, and one of the largest conservative fundraising companies, InfoCision Management Corp., which charged millions of dollars in fundraising fees.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image