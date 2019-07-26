Australian watchdog calls for controls on Facebook, Google
Australia’s competition watchdog on Friday recommended tighter controls on the use of personal data and measures to ease Facebook and Google’s dominance of online advertising among a slew of measures to better police the internet giants.
Intensifying the global drumbeat of calls to regulate some of the 21st century’s biggest corporate titans, Australia’s government said it would take the watchdog’s 23 recommendations and propose regulation by the end of the year.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg welcomed the report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, although it was unclear which of the recommendations the government may implement.
“They need to be held to account and their activities need to be more transparent,” Frydenberg said as the report was unveiled.
“The world has never before seen so much commercially sensitive and personal data collected and aggregated in just two companies,” he added.
The watchdog said it is estimated that 17 million Australians use Facebook each month and spend an average of 30 minutes on the platform a day, while 98 percent of Australian mobile searches use Google.
“Our legislative and regulatory framework could not and did not anticipate such a new paradigm,” Frydenberg said.
While stopping short of advocating the break-up of Facebook and Google, the measures — if adopted in full — would challenge the companies’ highly profitable business models.
They would also open up commercially sensitive algorithms to outside scrutiny, bolster traditional media companies and introduce “sufficiently large sanctions” to deter platforms from misusing data or spreading disinformation.
DIGI — a lobby group for Facebook, Google, Twitter and other tech companies — urged regulators to closely examine how the recommendations would “impact Australia’s digital industry at large and Australia’s global standing as a place to invest in technology”.
“There is no option other than to put in place the right regulatory and legislative regime to protect the public’s privacy,” Frydenberg said.
“What this report finds is that so much personal data is being collected without informed consent. It’s an extremely serious issue.”
Comedian DL Hughley torches Trump supporters: ‘You could worship the devil and be a better human being’
Comedian D.L Hughley said devil worshipers have stronger moral values than President Donald Trump and his supporters.
One of the comedian's listeners asked Hughley on social media whether he could be friends with a "staunch" Trump supporter, and he said "hell, no."
“You could worship the devil and be a better human being than if you worshiped Donald Trump,” Hughley said. "Look up the tenets of the Church of Satan ... and then go to a Trump rally, and you’ll feel safer around Beelzebub than this dude.”
Co-host Jasmine Sanders agreed, saying Trump supporters cannot consider themselves "good" people.
GOP busted by CNN’s John Avlon for killing election security bill to ensure Trump gets re-elected
During his fact-checking segment on CNN's "New Day," contributor John Avlon blasted Senate Republicans for doing Donald Trump's bidding and killing two election security bills that could help hinder Russian interference in U.S. elections.
With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) already taking heat (and being dubbed #MoscowMitch) for shutting down the two bills, Avlon asserted that it was obvious the GOP feels the president may need help being re-elected.
Three Mississippi frat bros who posed with guns in front of a bullet-riddled Emmett Till memorial face potential civil rights violation
Three University of Mississippi students have been suspended from their fraternity house and face possible investigation by the Department of Justice after posing with guns in front of a bullet-riddled sign honoring slain civil rights icon Emmett Till.
One of the students posted a photo to his private Instagram account in March showing the trio in front of a roadside plaque commemorating the site where Till’s body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River. The 14-year-old black youth was tortured and murdered in August 1955. An all-white, all-male jury acquitted two white men accused of the slaying.