Austrian triathlete freed by kidnapper after she complimented him on his orchids
A young Austrian triathlete kidnapped while riding her bike talked her way to freedom by complimenting her captor’s orchids, a police source said Saturday, confirming press reports.
Professional triathlete Nathalie Birli, 27, was struck by a car Tuesday and broke her arm while falling to the ground near Graz in southeastern Austria, the press reports said.
The driver then knocked her out with a piece of wood and took her to his isolated home.
“When I regained consciousness, I was naked and tied up in an armchair in an old house,” Birli told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.
The man forced her to drink alcohol and tried to suffocate her and drown her in a bathtub filled with cold water, Birli said.
However she managed to placate the man by complimenting him on the many orchids growing in his home.
Though he was initially “filled with hate,” the man suddenly became “nice to me” and confided that gardening was his passion before opening up about his troubled childhood, she said.
Finally, he agreed to let her go and even took her home, along with her bicycle, which had a GPS system installed in it.
Police used the GPS record to track down the man and arrest him at his house, they said.
The police are now trying to determine if the 33-year-old man, who suffers from psychiatric problems, was involved in any previous kidnappings.
Trump campaign banking on racist ‘white grievance rhetoric’ to propel him to another term: report
President Donald Trump caused a national fury when he tweeted that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) should "go back" where they came from — a fury that grew more intense after Trump supporters chanted "Send her back!" at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina.
Even though Trump initially tried to backtrack from that incident, Toluse Olorunnipa and Ashley Parker of the Washington Post reports that the president's campaign is now all in on racism as the key to give Trump another four years.
The key to Trump’s impeachment is held by one ex-White House aide that Democrats want to grill: MSNBC panel
A panel discussion on MSNBC on the possibility that the House will soon open impeachment hearings on Donald Trump concluded that the testimony that could tip reluctant Democrats who are hesitant to move forward will come from former White House counsel Don McGahn.
Speaking with host David Gura, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said compelling McGahn to speak could lay to rest whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction.
Regarding former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony, he claimed, "Everybody wants instant political gratification these days. this is a marathon, not a sprint and slow and steady will win the day eventually. When people say, well, you know, Bob Mueller wasn't very exciting. he was halting in his delivery, well, he's entitled, he's a war hero. he held so many significant jobs. he took on a thankless task and sat there for seven hours."
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kongers defying ban on ‘anti-triad’ rally
Hong Kong police fired tear gas Saturday at protesters holding a banned rally against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators near the Chinese border last weekend, tipping the finance hub further into chaos.
Riot police fired dozens of rounds of tear gas in Yuen Long, a town close to the border, after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles and had surrounded a police van.
Public anger has been raging since last Sunday when a gang of men in white T-shirts, armed with poles and batons, set upon anti-government protesters and bystanders in Yuen Long station.