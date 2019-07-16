Beijing rebuffs Trump claims over economic slowdown
China on Tuesday rejected claims from US President Donald Trump that it is being forced to make a trade deal because of its slowing economy, as the two sides prepare for more talks.
Beijing and Washington have been locked in a stormy trade war that has seen them hit each other with tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade.
On Monday, China published data showing its quarterly growth had slipped to 6.2 percent — the slowest in nearly 30 years.
After the publication of the trade figures, Trump tweeted: “This is why China wants to make a deal… with the U.S., and wishes it had not broken the original deal in the first place.”
But Beijing has rejected the comments.
“It’s completely misleading to say, as the US side does, that because of its economic slowdown, China is eager to reach an agreement,” said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.
“I would like to once again call on the US to work together with China, to meet halfway, and to strive for a mutually beneficial and win-win agreement, on the basis of mutual respect and equality.”
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that top American and Chinese trade negotiators are due to speak by telephone “this week”, the second such call in two weeks.
Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had a phone conversation last week with China’s Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.
Geng said that an economic agreement was in the interest of both sides, and “by no means a unilateral request of the Chinese side”.
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month agreed to resume trade talks after discussions collapsed in early May when the American side accused Beijing of reneging on key commitments.
But no face-to-face talks have yet been scheduled.
WATCH: CBS News begins referring to Trump’s tweets as ‘racist’ after Dem congresswomen hold presser
CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell on Monday began referring to President Donald Trump's tweets as "racist" after four progressive Democratic women lashed out at the president in a press conference.
While speaking to reporters on Monday, Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) fired back at the president because he suggested that they should "go back" to their country of origin.
Following the press conference, O'Donnell's report on the CBS Evening News referred to the tweets as "racist."
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explains why her show refused to air Trump’s racist attacks
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace explained Monday that, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic congresswoman, her program would be taking a principled stand and refusing to air or show his vitriolic rhetoric.
“We have made a decision on this program not to amplify Trump’s attacks by showing them or reading them here, but it should surprise no one that they are false and they serve as ugly reminders of Trump’s xenophobia, misogyny and racism,” she said.
North Korea warns US-South Korea drills will affect nuclear talks
North Korea on Tuesday said looming US-South Korea military drills could impact the proposed resumption of nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, and hinted that it could reconsider its moratorium on nuclear testing.
It was the first statement from Pyongyang on the talks since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to their resumption at an impromptu meeting in the Demilitarized Zone in June, following months of deadlock between the two sides.