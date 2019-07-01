Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr gets a surprisingly harsh dressing-down from one of his long-time colleagues

Published

11 mins ago

on

A former colleague blasted Attorney General William Barr for misleading the public about special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings to help complete his lifetime goal of establishing a presidency with “unchecked” executive power.

Donald Ayer, who served as George H.W. Bush’s deputy attorney general just before Barr took on the same role, wrote a column for The Atlantic expressing disappointment in his former colleague’s tenure as attorney general under President Donald Trump.

“Having known Barr for four decades, including preceding him as deputy attorney general in the Bush administration,” Ayer wrote, “I knew him to be a fierce advocate of unchecked presidential power, so my own hopes were outweighed by skepticism that this would come true. But the first few months of his current tenure, and in particular his handling of the Mueller report, suggest something very different — that he is using the office he holds to advance his extraordinary lifetime project of assigning unchecked power to the president.”

Ayer hammered his former colleague’s legal reasoning in his memo summarizing Mueller’s findings, saying the “facts simply don’t matter” in the attorney general’s understanding of the Constitution, which Barr believes establishes the president as “the sole repository of all Executive powers conferred by the Constitution.”

“Why worry about facts if, as Trump has claimed repeatedly, the president has unlimited power to direct or terminate any investigation, including of himself?” Ayer wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayer said Trump’s corrupt presidency serves as the perfect vehicle for Barr to push his extreme views of executive power, which he believes is the reason he was willing to “seek such a disreputable role for himself.”

“This view of Barr’s conduct sheds a new light on why he not only accepted but sought out — indeed, may have craved — the opportunity to serve as attorney general under Donald Trump,” Ayer wrote. “Eighteen months serving under the sedate George H. W. Bush afforded him little opportunity to seriously contend that the president is the executive branch, or otherwise argue for almost unlimited presidential powers.”

“Barr may have found the ideal setting in which to pursue his life’s work of creating an all-powerful president and frustrating the Founders’ vision of a government of checks and balances,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet pounces on ex-Trump spokesperson Sarah Sanders for wading into Ivanka debacle: ‘Omg, you’re still lurking about?’

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Former Donald Trump spokesperson Sarah Sanders may not be getting a paycheck from the White House any longer after having recently stepped down, but that hasn't stopped her from defending the president's favorite daughter -- that would be Ivanka -- from attacks on her puzzling and inappropriate attendance at diplomatic conferences and events.

Taking up the banner of Ivanka who has been the butt of jokes after being iced out of a conversation between elected world leaders at the recently concluded G-20 meeting in Osaka, Sander jumped to her defense.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr gets a surprisingly harsh dressing-down from one of his long-time colleagues

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

A former colleague blasted Attorney General William Barr for misleading the public about special counsel Robert Mueller's findings to help complete his lifetime goal of establishing a presidency with "unchecked" executive power.

Donald Ayer, who served as George H.W. Bush's deputy attorney general just before Barr took on the same role, wrote a column for The Atlantic expressing disappointment in his former colleague's tenure as attorney general under President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Utter desperation’: Ex-federal prosecutor slams GOP for plotting scorched-earth assault on Mueller at hearing

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

With former special counsel Robert Mueller set to testify publicly before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees about the findings of his investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election, House Republicans who have spent weeks claiming that the report vindicates President Donald Trump are now reportedly plotting to derail the hearing.

According to Politico, GOP lawmakers will accuse him of anti-Trump bias, accuse him of taking part in an attempted "coup" against the president, and force him to answer questions about GOP conspiracy theories regarding FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]