Bill Barr may have killed probe of Trump’s payoff to Stormy Daniels: Florida prosecutor
A Florida prosecutor called on Congress to examine whether Attorney General William Barr killed an investigation into an illegal payoff to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County, said newly released court documents further implicated Trump and his former aide Hope Hicks in the scheme, which has already resulted in a prison term for the president’s former attorney Michael Cohen — who implicated his boss in the campaign finance law violation.
“You and I don’t have the benefit of the internal DOJ policy that forbids indicting a sitting president, and I think that is relevant here,” Aronberg told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “There are a lot of things going on here. But I think that the public needs to know — there needs to be public hearings about this. Especially I want to know what Bill Barr’s role is.”
The investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York resulted in no additional charges, after Cohen pleaded guilty, and Aronberg said the timeline was suspicious.
“You know, the investigation into the matters seemed to conclude five months ago,” Aronberg said. “That was the last time the Southern District of New York had contact with the Trump Organization. That coincides with the swearing in of Bill Barr as U.S. Attorney General.”
“Did he put his thumb on the scale?” he added. “Did he put the kibosh on the investigation? These are things that maybe Congress needs to investigate.”
‘A total disgrace’: Outrage as Trump EPA says it won’t ban pesticide linked to brain damage in children
"The EPA is endangering the lives of children to protect pesticide industry profits."
In a move environmentalists denounced as yet another case of the Trump administration putting industry profits over public health, the Environmental Protection Agency announced on Thursday that it will not ban chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to brain damage in children.
‘We’re talking about ethnic cleansing’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe demolishes Lindsey Graham’s horrific defense of Trump’s racism
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina -- and Sen. Lindsey Graham's defense of the hateful language used there -- had opened a dark chapter in U.S. history.
The "Morning Joe" host said the parallels with Nazi Germany were obvious, and he sounded the alarm over Graham's comment that Trump wouldn't want to send Somali refugees like Rep. Ilhan Omar back to their home country if they were wearing "Make America Great Again" hats.
"We are now talking about an ethnic cleansing politically," Scarborough said, "an ethnic cleansing, politically, of people who do not support our side."
Shrine to Apostle Peter unearthed: Israeli archaeologist
Excavations in Israel's Galilee have uncovered remains of an ancient church said to mark the home of the apostles Peter and Andrew, the dig's archaeological director said Friday.
Mordechai Aviam of Kinneret Academic College, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, said this season's dig at nearby El-Araj confirmed it as the site of Bethsaida, a fishing village where Peter and his brother Andrew were born according to the Gospel of John.
The Byzantine church was found near remnants of a Roman-era settlement, matching the location of Bethsaida as described by the first century AD Roman historian Flavius Josephus, Aviam said.