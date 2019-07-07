Bitter Fox News fans pitch a fit after US women and Rapinoe win the World Cup

Quantcast
While most of America was celebrating the U.S. Women’s National Team’s record-setting fourth World Cup Championship win, some Fox News fans were bitterly stewing over the fact that team co-captain Megan Rapinoe scored the first of the two goals that would keep the cup in the U.S.

Rapinoe, who is openly gay, has become a sore point for fans of President Donald Trump after she told a reporter that there was no “f*cking” way she would go to the White House if invited — which has naturally made her a target of Fox News viewers.

On the Fox News website, under a story entitled, “US women’s soccer team wins second straight World Cup title, fourth overall,” they vented their frustration that Rapinoe was once again the hero for the U.S. Team with a collection of anti-LGBTQ slurs.

You can view the ugliness below:

