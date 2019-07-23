Quantcast
Connect with us

Black couple’s marriage proposal party interrupted multiple times by white security guards accusing them of theft

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report at WHEC, a black couple who drove to a park where the man intended to propose were interrupted and harassed three times by security guards who accused them of stealing a T-shirt at a gift shop.

In a Facebook post, Cathy-Marie Hamlet explained that she and her fiancé, Clyde Jackson, were sitting at a table outside the Angry Orchard gift shop when a female security guard approached them and accused Jackson of stealing the shirt and asked to check his pockets.

As Hamlet wrote, “A group of 8 of us went there to enjoy an afternoon with some hard cider. My boyfriend walked me out to an empty table on the lawn, and before we could sit down, a young lady from security approached us and said to him, ‘I’m sorry sir, but I have to check you back pocket. I was told that you stole a T-shirt from from the gift store.’ My boyfriend then emptied all of his pockets, while still trying to keep the ring box hidden from my sight.”

She added, “She then walked away, and my boyfriend and I sat down at the table and he began his proposal speech. MID PROPOSAL, the same young lady from security walks back towards and says to me, ‘I’m sorry, I need to check your bag. I was told that he gave it to you, and you put it in your bag.’ Mind you, my bag isn’t even large enough to fit a T-shirt. I emptied my entire bag in front of her, and since this was the SECOND time she had walked over, I said, “I know you’re just doing your job, but I can’t help but wonder if this is because we’re Black. We’re the only Black people here at your establishment.’”

Hamlet added that the woman denied she was racially profiling, but that confrontation was not the end of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She departs again, and shortly after my boyfriend pops the question! I say yes, of course. People started cheering. And then the other 6 our friends walked over to us to hug and congratulate us,” she wrote. “Then surprise, surprise…the same young lady from security walks over to the group of us and says, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t realize you all were a part of the same party. I have to check all of your purses and pockets.’ So at this point, the rest of security walks over and there’s 6 of them approaching us.”

“Of course my friends told them none of us stole a T-shirt from their establishment, at which point they started getting aggressive and saying that not only them, but also patrons saw my boyfriend steal the shirt and/or transfer it to me to put in my bag!!” she continued. “Another woman in security yelled to one of the male security, ‘Call the police! I saw you steal it.’ I asked them, “Do you have security cameras here?” And they said yes. So I said, ‘Well then you need to go and roll back your tape and see that nobody here stole anything from you guys.'”

She then explained that the white guards took their pictures, started videotaping them and then took a picture of her license plate when she and her group gave up on trying to have their party there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We as a group decided to leave rather than be attacked by the multiple security guards of Angry Orchard,” she recalled, adding, ” I have never been so humiliated in my life, myself and some of my friends left Angry Orchard in tears. On what was supposed to be one of the best days of my life, I was chased out of Angry Orchard by security who followed us all the way to the parking lot. I’m sorry, and not to sound pretentious, but as a doctor, I have no reason to steal a $28 T-shirt when I could afford to buy ALL of the T-shirts in their gift shop.”

You can see the Facebook post below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mueller’s investigation did nothing to stop the next Russian attack: Cybersecurity expert

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

The special counsel investigation of Russian election interference accomplished almost nothing to prevent further attacks on U.S. democracy, according to a cybersecurity expert.

Robert Mueller's investigation resulted in convictions for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, along with former national security adviser Mike Flynn and others, but the former FBI director had little authority to hold Russian agents accountable for the crimes he uncovered, wrote cybersecurity analyst Robert Johnson for The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pulitzer-prize winning reporter divulges his 5 most important questions for Robert Mueller

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Did acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Attorney General William Barr or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein ever suggest that you wrap up your investigation, suggest limits on lines of inquiry (and, if so, be specific) or limit resources available to your office?Did your office make any assessment of the degree to which Donald Trump, his campaign and his administration, advanced the interests of the Russian Federation, wittingly or unwittingly, and, if so, what was that assessment? If not, please explain the reasoning for avoiding this.What information did your office request, such as intercepts and other intelligence, from the CIA, the National Security Agency and other federal intelligence services, and were all requests honored? Did your office withhold anything, or not pursue any leads, leads because of concerns about protecting such intelligence, including sources and methods?Since you were the second-longest-serving FBI director, and knowing what you now know, are there are other areas of investigation into the conduct of Donald Trump, his team, its relationships with others and his conduct in office that you would have agents investigate were you still leading the FBI?Your report states that “it is important to view the President’s pattern of conduct as a whole. That pattern sheds light on the nature of the President’s acts and the inferences that can be drawn about his intent.” And you have stated that responsibility in this regard rests with Congress. So, what do you recommend Congress do—enact new laws and if so what laws? Hold oversight hearings and if so into what? Initiate impeachment proceedings?

 

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Want to meet with the Trump Administration? Donald Trump Jr.’s hunting buddy Tommy Hicks can help

Tommy Hicks Jr. isn’t in government, but he’s a longtime pal of the president’s son. That has put him in the room when the administration talks China and 5G policy, and it lets him help others — including one friend who had $143 million riding on the outcome.

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Over the past two years, the Trump administration has been grappling with how to handle the transition to the next generation of mobile broadband technology. With spending expected to run into hundreds of billions of dollars, the administration views it as an ultra-high-stakes competition between U.S. and Chinese companies, with enormous implications both for technology and for national security. Top officials from a raft of departments have been meeting to hash out the best approach.

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image
Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image